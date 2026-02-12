Watch Live
SERIOUS INJURIES Teen Boy Hurt as Crash Shuts Major Reading Road

A late-teen boy was rushed to the hospital after a collision between a motorbike and...

Published: 6:35 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 6:35 pm February 12, 2026

A late-teen boy was rushed to the hospital after a collision between a motorbike and car shut Kings Road in Reading.

Crash Blocks Key Route Near College

 

The crash happened outside Reading College’s entrance, forcing the closure of Kings Road earlier today.

 

The road reopened around 4:30 pm, but not before disrupting access to the college’s car park for a time.

College Confirms No Students Involved

Michelle Parks, director of the college and university centre group, said: “The incident did not involve anyone who attends the college.”

 

Police Appeal for Witnesses

 

Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If anyone has any witness information or mobile phone footage, please call 101 or make a report via our website, quoting reference 1098 of today’s date (12 February).”

 

