A police officer was seriously injured in Birmingham after colliding with an e-scooter rider trying to flee from cops. The West Midlands Police have arrested an 18-year-old following the crash.

High-Speed Chaos on Northfield High Street

Officers on patrol spotted the suspicious rider on Northfield High Street at around 1.30pm yesterday. The youth tried to shake them off by darting down an alleyway, only to face officers waiting to block his escape.

Instead of surrendering, the rider performed a daring U-turn and sped back onto the High Street—straight into the path of a Pc from the Guardian Taskforce, a unit focused on stabbing and youth violence.

Officer Faces Surgery, Scooter Seized

The officer suffered a fractured knee in the collision and remains in the hospital awaiting surgery. The 18-year-old from Longbridge is currently in custody, charged with wounding, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for police.

The illegal e-scooter has been confiscated. Police are urging anyone with more details or who witnessed the incident to come forward, referencing case number 2540 from 19 February.