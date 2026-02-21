Walid Abdulbasit, 18, has been charged following a sexual assault on a coach earlier this week.

Quick Police Action Leads to Arrest

On Wednesday night, 18 February, police were called to the M6 Junction 1 services after a 16-year-old girl reported a sexual assault. Officers swiftly arrested Abdulbasit, a Libyan national living in Erdington.

Serious Charges and Court Appearance

Today, 20 February, Abdulbasit was charged with exposure and sexual assault. He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court this Saturday, 21 February.