Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COACH SEX ATTACK Teen Charged After Shocking Coach Assault at M6 Services

Walid Abdulbasit, 18, has been charged following a sexual assault on a coach earlier this...

Published: 12:55 pm February 21, 2026
Updated: 12:55 pm February 21, 2026

Walid Abdulbasit, 18, has been charged following a sexual assault on a coach earlier this week.

Quick Police Action Leads to Arrest

On Wednesday night, 18 February, police were called to the M6 Junction 1 services after a 16-year-old girl reported a sexual assault. Officers swiftly arrested Abdulbasit, a Libyan national living in Erdington.

Serious Charges and Court Appearance

Today, 20 February, Abdulbasit was charged with exposure and sexual assault. He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court this Saturday, 21 February.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

ARMED RAID Two Men Jailed After Brutal Burglary in Romney Marsh

UK News

MAN ON THE RUN Suspects Flee After Car Explodes in Flames on A2070 Following Police Chase

UK News

LIFE CHANGING Serious Crash in Gillingham: Witnesses Urgently Needed

UK News

MAJOR HEIST Inside the UK’s Biggest Cash Robbery: The Securitas Heist Uncovered

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Met Police Probe Epstein Files After Shocking New Claims

UK News

ROLLOVER Crash Closes M6 South Between J15 and J14

UK News

SHEEP ATTACK Sheep Killed in Latest Suspected Dog Attack Near Mayfield

National News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Heartbreak as Teens Cherish and Ethan Die at Bridlington Holiday Park

UK News

POLICE PRAISED Herne Bay Burglar Jailed for Two and a Half Years

UK News

GUN SCARE Man Arrested at Gatwick After Gun Panic on Train

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PINT POT Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

UK News

Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

UK News

FATAL CRASH 94-Year-Old Woman to Face Sentence for Fatal Stourbridge Crash

UK News

94-Year-Old Woman to Face Sentence for Fatal Stourbridge Crash

UK News

TOY RECALL Alarm as Aldi Recalls Toys Contaminated with Asbestos – Parents Told to Wear Gloves and Masks

UK News

Alarm as Aldi Recalls Toys Contaminated with Asbestos – Parents Told to Wear Gloves and Masks

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

ROAD CLOSED Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

UK News

Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

UK News

TEEN SEX ATTACK Winsford Man Faces Jail After Guilty Plea in Teen Girl Assault

UK News

Winsford Man Faces Jail After Guilty Plea in Teen Girl Assault

UK News

COWARDLY MURDER Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Beloved Wife

UK News

Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Beloved Wife

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

BABY KILLER Mother Found Guilty of Killing Baby Daughter in West Bromwich

UK News

Mother Found Guilty of Killing Baby Daughter in West Bromwich

UK News

Couple Found Dead in Suspected Gas Leak at Ilkeston Home Tragic Gas Leak Claims Elderly Couple in Ilkeston

Breaking News

Couple Found Dead in Suspected Gas Leak at Ilkeston Home Tragic Gas Leak Claims Elderly Couple in Ilkeston

Breaking News

LETHAL POTHOLE Oxford E-Scooter Rider Hurt After Hitting “Lethal” Pothole

UK News

Oxford E-Scooter Rider Hurt After Hitting “Lethal” Pothole

UK News
Watch Live