A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in Smethwick on Friday night.

Tragic Death on Oldbury Road

West Midlands Police confirmed that Zeshan Afzal, 18, was found with serious stab wounds after a disturbance on Oldbury Road just before 9pm on 20 February. He sadly died shortly after being discovered.

The 17-year-old suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court this morning for his first hearing.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Officers continue to investigate the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward. Mobile phone or dash cam footage can be submitted online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25B64-PO1.

You can also contact the police on 101, quoting log number 4896 of 20 February, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

