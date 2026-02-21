Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HORRIFIC ATTACK Teen Dies in Shocking Stabbing Outside Smethwick Mosque

A tragic stabbing near a mosque in Smethwick has left an 18-year-old dead and sparked...

Published: 11:53 am February 21, 2026
Updated: 11:53 am February 21, 2026

A tragic stabbing near a mosque in Smethwick has left an 18-year-old dead and sparked a murder investigation by West Midlands Police.

Nighttime Horror on Oldbury Road

The police were called to reports of disorder just before 9pm on 20 February outside a mosque on Oldbury Road. They found the teenager with serious stab wounds. Despite efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two more men, aged 19 and 22, were rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, their injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators Hunting for Clues

Officers stressed the incident is not currently being treated as religiously or racially motivated. They are working hard to uncover who was involved and the full circumstances surrounding the attack.

Police are combing through CCTV footage and other evidence from the area. They are urging anyone who witnessed the violence or has mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses should call 101 quoting log number 4896 of 20 February or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Community on Edge as Police Boost Presence

West Midlands Police acknowledged the deep distress the stabbing has caused locally. Extra officers will patrol the area in the coming days to reassure the community and prevent further violence.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this devastating time,” the force said in a statement.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MAJOR HEIST Inside the UK’s Biggest Cash Robbery: The Securitas Heist Uncovered

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Met Police Probe Epstein Files After Shocking New Claims

UK News

ROLLOVER Crash Closes M6 South Between J15 and J14

UK News

SHEEP ATTACK Sheep Killed in Latest Suspected Dog Attack Near Mayfield

National News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Heartbreak as Teens Cherish and Ethan Die at Bridlington Holiday Park

UK News

POLICE PRAISED Herne Bay Burglar Jailed for Two and a Half Years

UK News

GUN SCARE Man Arrested at Gatwick After Gun Panic on Train

UK News
Man Caught Plotting Child Rape Behind Bars After Horrific Abuse Plans Exposed – UKNIP

Three-Year-Old Isiayah Henry Dies After Serious Injuries

UK News

VILE TEACHER Predatory Ex-Southsea Teacher Jailed for Sending Naked Pics and Sleeping with Pupil

UK News

LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Eastbourne Shoplifter Slapped with Electronic Tag and Tough CBO

National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MURDER CHARGE Mum, 47, Dies Days After Being Found Injured – Man, 50, Charged with Murder

UK News

Mum, 47, Dies Days After Being Found Injured – Man, 50, Charged with Murder

UK News

OFFICER INJURED Teen Busted After Cop Hurt in Birmingham E-Scooter Smash

UK News

Teen Busted After Cop Hurt in Birmingham E-Scooter Smash

UK News

CHICKEN RUN Chicken Heist Boss Jailed in £500k Stolen Goods Racket

UK News

Chicken Heist Boss Jailed in £500k Stolen Goods Racket

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SICK SECRET Church Volunteer Groomed Teen with 8,000 Inappropriate Messages

UK News

Church Volunteer Groomed Teen with 8,000 Inappropriate Messages

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Monster Jailed for 21 Years Over Dementia Patient Rapes

UK News

Monster Jailed for 21 Years Over Dementia Patient Rapes

UK News

BANNED FOR LIFE Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

UK News

Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

URGENT APPEAL Missing Shrewsbury Man Vanishes Since December

UK News

Missing Shrewsbury Man Vanishes Since December

UK News

SEVERE DELAYS M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News

M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News

PRIOSN GAS SCANDAL Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News
Watch Live