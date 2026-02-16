Serious Collision on Kings Road

Thames Valley Police are hunting witnesses after a nasty crash on Kings Road, Reading. At around 5:10pm on Friday, 13 February 2026, a bus slammed into a teenage girl outside the Hope & Bear pub.

Victim in Serious But Stable Condition

The young pedestrian suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital. Authorities stress her condition is now stable but still critical.

Police Plea for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

PC Emily Gordon from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said:

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision that left a girl with serious injuries to please come forward. I also ask any drivers who were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage to review it, as it may contain important information about the collision or the moments leading up to it.”

How to Help the Investigation