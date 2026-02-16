Watch Live
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Teen Girl Seriously Injured in Reading Bus Crash – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

  Serious Collision on Kings Road Thames Valley Police are hunting witnesses after a nasty...

Published: 8:18 pm February 16, 2026
Updated: 8:18 pm February 16, 2026

 

Serious Collision on Kings Road

Thames Valley Police are hunting witnesses after a nasty crash on Kings Road, Reading. At around 5:10pm on Friday, 13 February 2026, a bus slammed into a teenage girl outside the Hope & Bear pub.

Victim in Serious But Stable Condition

The young pedestrian suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital. Authorities stress her condition is now stable but still critical.

Police Plea for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

PC Emily Gordon from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said:

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision that left a girl with serious injuries to please come forward. I also ask any drivers who were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage to review it, as it may contain important information about the collision or the moments leading up to it.”

How to Help the Investigation

  • Submit any digital evidence via the dedicated police portal (link in comments).
  • Report information by calling Thames Valley Police on 101 or online, quoting reference number 43260074843.
  • Prefer to stay anonymous? Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

