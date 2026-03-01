Brutal Attacks on NHS Staff Land Teen in Court

A 19-year-old woman has been locked up for 10 months after a shocking attack at Conquest Hospital, St Leonards. Courtney Stewart, from Eastbourne, assaulted a hospital worker and two police officers during the incident on 21 April 2025. She also hurled racist abuse at a security guard.

Guilty Plea Sees Stewart Sentenced at Lewes Crown Court

Stewart pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating and racially aggravated behaviour designed to cause alarm and distress. Lewes Crown Court handed down the sentence on 17 February, sending a strong message that violence against NHS staff won’t be tolerated.

Police Back NHS Staff with Operation Cavell

Sussex Police highlighted their support for Operation Cavell, a national initiative between police, the NHS, and the Crown Prosecution Service. The scheme aims to boost prosecutions and safeguard healthcare workers who face abuse or violence on the job.

“Thank you to the staff involved for their courage in reporting this incident,” said Sergeant Kieron Bracey. “We want all NHS workers to know we will act strongly against anyone who assaults or abuses them.”

Violence and aggression towards NHS personnel is a serious offence — and not part of the job. Frontline workers deserve to perform their vital roles without fear of harm, abuse, or harassment.

