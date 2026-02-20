Watch Live
DEALER JAILED Teen Jailed Over Drug Supply in Reading

A 19-year-old man has been locked up for over two years after being caught dealing...

Published: 12:20 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 12:20 pm February 20, 2026

A 19-year-old man has been locked up for over two years after being caught dealing drugs in Reading, Thames Valley Police confirmed.

Drugs, Cash, and Phones Seized

Archie Hales, of no fixed address, admitted to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, plus possession of criminal property, during a Reading Crown Court hearing on 26 September 2026.

He was sentenced on 29 January 2026 to two years and four months behind bars. Authorities also ordered the destruction of seized drugs, cash, two iPhones, and an e-bike.

Police Catch Hales Red-Handed

On 25 September 2025, officers spotted Hales riding an e-bike on London Road, Reading. When he entered a local shop, police stopped him and found more than £820 in cash and a bag of cannabis in his backpack.

A thorough search uncovered 82 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin. The following day, Hales was arrested and charged.

Police Vow To Crack Down On Drug Dealers

PC Ross Hutcheson of the Reading Proactive Team said: “Our team will continue to target and prosecute those dealing drugs in our communities.

“We are active both visibly and covertly to pursue offenders like Hales, who will now have time to reflect on his actions inside prison.”

The force urges anyone with info on drug dealing in Reading to contact Thames Valley Police via their website, call 101, or report anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Watch Live