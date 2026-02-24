Teen Stabbed Near Desmond Street in Shocking Evening Attack

A teenager was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on Woodpecker Road, near Desmond Street, just after 7pm on February 20.

Quick Response from Emergency Services

Police and London Ambulance Service crews arrived swiftly, treating the injured teen at the scene. The victim was then taken to a major trauma centre for urgent care. Their current condition remains unknown.

Details from the London Ambulance Service

“We were called at 7.01pm on Friday 20 February to reports of a stabbing on Woodpecker Road, SE14,” confirmed a service spokesperson.

“We deployed an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, a clinical team manager, and a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedic arrived in under five minutes and treated a teenager for stab wounds before transporting them to a major trauma centre.”

Police Investigation Underway

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for more information as the investigation into the attack continues.