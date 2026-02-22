Tragedy struck Smethwick as 18-year-old Zeshan Afzal was fatally stabbed during a violent disorder on Oldbury Road last night.

What Happened?

Just before 9pm on 20 February, emergency services found Zeshan with serious stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead shortly after. Two other men were injured but their wounds are not life-threatening.

Police Launch Urgent Appeal

West Midlands Police are scrambling to piece together what sparked the violence. Officers are carrying out extensive inquiries and urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to step forward.

Witnesses can report directly here, call 101 quoting log number 4896 of 20 February, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Community Reassurance

The disorder happened outside a mosque, but police stress there is currently no evidence of racial or religious motives. Officers vow to maintain a strong presence in the area to calm fears and support the grieving community.