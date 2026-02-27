Four teenagers have been locked up for a savage machete attack on a teenage boy in Hemlington, Middlesbrough. The victim was stabbed a shocking 16 times.
Attackers Convicted of Attempted Murder and GBH
- Tyler Bradley and Wayne Boyd were found guilty of attempted murder.
- Leon Keenan and Kaya Azhar were convicted of Section 18 grievous bodily harm (GBH).
Harsh Sentences Handed Down
- Tyler Bradley (Middlesbrough) got 14 years jail plus 3 years on extended licence.
- Wayne Boyd (Middlesbrough) was sentenced to 13 years plus 3 years on extended licence.
- Leon Keenan (Middlesbrough) received four years and four months.
- Kaya Azhar (Marske) was handed a four-year sentence.
This chilling attack has shocked the community, highlighting the brutal violence teenager gangs are capable of.
