TRIO JAILED Teen Thugs Jailed for Brutal Machete Attack in Middlesbrough

Four teenagers have been locked up for a savage machete attack on a teenage boy...

Published: 11:49 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 11:49 pm February 27, 2026

Four teenagers have been locked up for a savage machete attack on a teenage boy in Hemlington, Middlesbrough. The victim was stabbed a shocking 16 times.

Attackers Convicted of Attempted Murder and GBH

  • Tyler Bradley and Wayne Boyd were found guilty of attempted murder.
  • Leon Keenan and Kaya Azhar were convicted of Section 18 grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Harsh Sentences Handed Down

  • Tyler Bradley (Middlesbrough) got 14 years jail plus 3 years on extended licence.
  • Wayne Boyd (Middlesbrough) was sentenced to 13 years plus 3 years on extended licence.
  • Leon Keenan (Middlesbrough) received four years and four months.
  • Kaya Azhar (Marske) was handed a four-year sentence.

This chilling attack has shocked the community, highlighting the brutal violence teenager gangs are capable of.

Watch Live