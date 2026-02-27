Four teenagers have been locked up for a savage machete attack on a teenage boy in Hemlington, Middlesbrough. The victim was stabbed a shocking 16 times.

Attackers Convicted of Attempted Murder and GBH

Tyler Bradley and Wayne Boyd were found guilty of attempted murder.

Leon Keenan and Kaya Azhar were convicted of Section 18 grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Harsh Sentences Handed Down

Tyler Bradley (Middlesbrough) got 14 years jail plus 3 years on extended licence.

Wayne Boyd (Middlesbrough) was sentenced to 13 years plus 3 years on extended licence.

Leon Keenan (Middlesbrough) received four years and four months.

Kaya Azhar (Marske) was handed a four-year sentence.

This chilling attack has shocked the community, highlighting the brutal violence teenager gangs are capable of.

