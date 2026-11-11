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VIOLENT ATTACK Teenage Boy Seriously Injured and Another Knocked Unconscious in Violent Attack at Bearsted Halloween Party

Man arrested after teenage girl reportedly filmed in Dartford

A teenage boy was left with serious facial injuries and another was knocked unconscious after a gang of up to eight teenagers launched a violent attack outside a family Halloween party in Bearsted, near Maidstone.

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Ragstone Road at approximately 7.45pm on Thursday 29 October 2026.

The trouble began when a large group of teenagers allegedly attempted to force their way into a private party being hosted by the victim’s family.

An adult prevented them from entering the property, but a group of around six to eight teenage boys then turned on a boy who lived at the address.

Police say the group repeatedly punched and kicked the teenager, knocking him to the ground before continuing their assault.

He was left with significant facial injuries.

A second boy was also attacked and knocked unconscious during the violence.

Teenagers Attacked After Being Refused Entry to Party

The incident unfolded as a family hosted a private Halloween celebration at their home in Ragstone Road.

According to Kent Police, a large group of teenagers arrived at the property and attempted to get inside.

An adult refused them entry.

Rather than leaving, between six and eight boys allegedly targeted one of the teenage residents.

The boy was punched and kicked before being knocked to the floor, where the assault continued.

Another teenager was also attacked and lost consciousness.

Police have not disclosed the ages of the victims or provided further details about their recovery.

Gang Accused of Smashing Bottles Outside Bearsted Shops

Following the assaults, the group left Ragstone Road and made its way towards Egremont Road.

Between approximately 8.30pm and 9.30pm, the teenagers were reportedly gathered outside a row of shops, where they began smashing bottles of alcohol on the ground.

Staff at Bearsted Fish Bar lowered the shop’s shutters to protect themselves as the disorder continued.

However, police say the group deliberately damaged the shutters, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Officers are investigating the criminal damage alongside the earlier assaults.

Alcohol Reportedly Stolen From Co-op

Detectives believe the same group may also have been responsible for a theft at a nearby Co-op earlier that evening.

Police say the teenagers reportedly entered the supermarket and stole alcohol before making their way to the private party in Ragstone Road.

Investigators are examining whether the incidents are linked and are seeking witnesses who may have seen the group moving between the locations.

The alleged theft, assaults and criminal damage all took place during the evening of Thursday 29 October.

Man, 19, Arrested on Suspicion of Assault

Kent Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man from Headcorn has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the investigation.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

No charges have been announced.

Officers are continuing to investigate the involvement of others and are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the incidents but has not yet spoken to police.

Police Appeal for CCTV and Dashcam Footage

Investigators are particularly keen to obtain footage from Ragstone Road, Egremont Road and surrounding streets on the night of the attacks.

Residents with private CCTV systems or video doorbells are being urged to check their recordings.

Motorists who were travelling through the area between approximately 7.45pm and 9.30pm are also asked to review any dashcam footage that could show the group.

Police believe witnesses may be able to provide information about the teenagers’ movements before and after the assaults.

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/179358/26.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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