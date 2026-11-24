A teenage girl has been seriously injured after a car carrying five teenagers left a road and crashed into a Cornish hedge near Zelah.

Emergency services were called to an unclassified road at Wheal Frances, Goonhavern, Cornwall, at around 6.20pm on Saturday 21 November.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a grey Renault Clio had left the road and collided with a hedge.

A teenage girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Four other teenagers travelling in the car sustained minor injuries.

Road closed during collision investigation

The road was closed while officers investigated the circumstances of the crash. It reopened at around 9.20pm on Saturday.

Police have not released further details about the seriously injured teenager’s condition or what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information or dashcam footage from the area to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.

Witnesses can call 101 or use the contact options on the force’s website, quoting log 670 of 21 November 2026.