Teenage Thugs Murder Loving Husband with Heart-Stabbing Attack

Kamran Aman, 38, was fatally stabbed by 16 and 17-year-old boys in shocking, random attack

A loving husband and father was stabbed to death in a brutal, senseless assault. Kamran Aman, 38, was delivering shopping to his mum’s house in Barry when two teenage boys launched a vicious attack.

Heart-Stabbing Horror on Barry Street

Shortly after midnight on June 30, Kamran was heading back to his car when the pair, aged just 16 and 17, set upon him. He suffered a fatal stab wound to the left side of his chest. CCTV footage played in Cardiff Crown Court captured one of the boys hurling racial abuse at the helpless victim after the fatal blow.

Neighbours desperately tried to intervene as Kamran was pushed into a nearby property with the attackers in pursuit. Despite frantic emergency efforts, including an emergency heart surgery, Kamran’s injuries proved fatal. He was pronounced dead at 1.07am.

Wild Attack Fueled by Drinking and Rage

Both teenagers confessed to manslaughter but denied murder.

The jury found them guilty of murder on December 23.

The boys cannot be named due to their age and court protection orders.

The 16-year-old had sworn on his dead grandfather’s grave to “stab and murder.”

Prosecutor Owen Edwards KC revealed the attack was triggered when the 16-year-old spotted Kamran getting into his car. The 16-year-old shouted threats, punched himself in the head, and vowed violence. The 17-year-old egged him on, saying, “Come on, bro, I’ll back you.”

Though the 16-year-old tried grabbing a hammer, a woman stopped him. Instead, he ran to Kamran’s car and tried to open the locked passenger door before the violence exploded.

Attackers Showed No Remorse

Kamran, completely unaware of the boys, was punched and fought back. The 17-year-old ran to fetch a kitchen knife, stabbing Kamran repeatedly. The fatal blow pierced Kamran’s heart, leaving him to bleed out in the street.

“They left Kamran to bleed to death while neighbours desperately tried to save him,” said the prosecutor. “Both attackers appeared proud of their actions, with the 16-year-old repeatedly shouting racial slurs at the dying man.”

After the attack, the boys fled the scene but were caught nearby. Footage from police custody showed the 16-year-old yelling abusively at officers, while the 17-year-old was heard saying, “That’s my boy.”

Neither boy gave evidence during the trial, but a unanimous jury verdict found them guilty of murder. Justice Griffiths confirmed life imprisonment was the only sentence available and postponed sentencing until February 20 for further reports.

This heartbreaking case highlights the devastating consequences of teenage violence fueled by mindless rage and alcohol.