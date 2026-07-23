Teenager Charged Following Stabbing of 15-Year-Old Boy in Trowbridge

An 18-year-old man has been charged after a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a stabbing in Trowbridge. Wiltshire Police said officers were called at around 1am on Tuesday 21 July following reports that a teenage boy had been attacked with a knife on a footpath near the railway bridge between Drynham Road and Sparrow Street. The victim, aged 15, sustained injuries after the incident and an investigation was launched by detectives.

Teenager charged

Police have charged Kurtis Moore, 18, of Cromwell Road, Devizes, with:

Section 18 grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent

Possession of a knife in a public place

Theft of a motor vehicle

Moore is due to appear before Salisbury Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 23 July).

Second teenager arrested

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Police appeal for witnesses

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with doorbell camera, mobile phone or dashcam footage captured in the area around the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected], quoting log number 54260087714. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. As criminal proceedings are now active, Kurtis Moore is entitled to a fair trial.