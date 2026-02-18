Watch Live
SAVAGE STABBING Teenager Jailed for Brutal Deptford Murder

A 19-year-old has been locked up for life after a savage stabbing in Deptford. Jackson...

Published: 5:50 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 5:50 pm February 18, 2026

A 19-year-old has been locked up for life after a savage stabbing in Deptford. Jackson Uwagboe was found guilty of murdering 21-year-old Robert Robinson following a huge Met Police probe that cracked the case wide open.

Knife Crime Horror in Deptford

Jackson Uwagboe, from Lewisham, was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years at the Old Bailey for stabbing Robert to death in a horrifying dispute over a stolen bike. He was also found guilty of robbery and carrying a blade.

Two other men, Ryan Wedderburn (18) and Kirk Harris (19), had already been jailed last year for the same murder, with minimum terms of 23 years and just under 23 years respectively.

A fourth man, Eromosele Omoluogbe, helped Uwagboe flee to Nigeria and now faces sentencing for perverting the course of justice.

Relentless Police Work Brings Justice

“Robert was subjected to a brutal and sustained attack by a group of men armed with knives. He was unarmed, already wounded, and on the ground when Uwagboe attacked him. His claims of self-defence were entirely without foundation.” – Detective Inspector Neil Tovey

Detectives painstakingly pieced together hundreds of hours of CCTV, phone records, bank transactions, and DNA evidence to nail the killers. Uwagboe fled the country but was tracked down and arrested upon his return to the UK.

DI Neil Tovey praised the victim’s family for their dignity and paid tribute to the officers for their “relentless work” in tackling knife crime and making London’s streets safer.

How the Horror Unfolded

  • The trouble started when Uwagboe robbed a 17-year-old of his bike and phone.
  • Robert and his friends tried to retrieve the stolen items but ended up targeted by Uwagboe’s gang armed with machetes.
  • Robert was chased, overpowered, and stabbed 12 times while his mother called 999.
  • The killers fled, but police traced Omoluogbe’s role in booking a £1,129 flight to Nigeria for Uwagboe the day after the murder.
  • After months on the run, Uwagboe was caught returning via Gatwick.

The brutal killing shines a spotlight on London’s ongoing battle with knife crime.

