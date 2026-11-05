A teenager who posed as a potential buyer before threatening a man with an imitation firearm in an attempt to steal his £72,500 Porsche Cayenne has been jailed for four years.

Fawaz Oyedeji, 19, of Leonard Robbins Path, Greenwich, arranged to view the luxury SUV at its owner’s home in Southwark, south London.

But what appeared to be a straightforward private car sale turned into an attempted armed robbery when Oyedeji produced what looked like a handgun and demanded the keys.

The victim fought back, forcing the would-be robber to abandon his attempt and flee.

Oyedeji was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, 5 November 2026, after detectives used mobile phone records, CCTV and forensic evidence to identify him.

Gun pulled during £72,500 Porsche viewing

The incident took place on Tuesday, 18 March 2025, after Oyedeji responded to an online advertisement for the Porsche Cayenne.

He arranged to meet the seller at their home in Southwark and was shown around the vehicle.

The pair then sat in the front seats to discuss a possible sale.

It was at this point that Oyedeji produced what appeared to be a genuine firearm, pointed it at the owner and demanded the car keys.

Instead of handing them over, the victim resisted.

Oyedeji fled the vehicle and escaped on foot without stealing the Porsche.

The owner immediately contacted police on 999.

CCTV and phone records exposed the attempted robber

Metropolitan Police detectives launched an investigation, examining surveillance footage, dashcam recordings and digital evidence.

Investigators established that the mobile phone used to arrange the viewing was linked to Oyedeji.

Phone data placed the device near both his home address and the location of the attempted robbery.

CCTV footage also captured his movements before and after the confrontation.

Following his arrest, officers recovered clothing matching items worn by the suspect in the footage.

Oyedeji was arrested at his Greenwich home within 38 hours of the offence, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Jury took just 26 minutes to convict

Oyedeji denied the allegations but was found guilty following a trial at Inner London Crown Court.

On Wednesday, 12 August 2026, a jury unanimously convicted him of attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Jurors reached their verdict after just 26 minutes of deliberation.

He returned to court on 5 November, where he received a four-year prison sentence.

Detective praises victim’s courage

Detective Constable Alex Long, who led the investigation, praised the victim for standing up to the armed threat and helping officers build their case.

He said: “The victim showed immense courage by refusing to hand over his keys despite being threatened with what appeared to be a genuine firearm.”

The detective said CCTV, mobile phone and forensic evidence had proved crucial in identifying Oyedeji and securing his conviction.

He added: “Anyone buying or selling a vehicle privately should take sensible precautions. If something does not feel right, trust your instincts and leave. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

Police warn private car sellers to take precautions

The Metropolitan Police urged people arranging private vehicle sales to remain alert to potential threats, particularly when meeting strangers who have responded to online advertisements.

Officers advised sellers to trust their instincts if a transaction raises concerns and to contact emergency services where there is an immediate threat.

The force said it remained committed to tackling robbery, vehicle crime and offences involving weapons across London.

Oyedeji’s conviction follows an investigation into the attempted theft of a high-value vehicle in Southwark, which ended when the seller refused to surrender his keys.