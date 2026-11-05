Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GUN PULLED Teenager jailed for four years after pulling an imitation gun on Porsche Cayenne seller in £72,500 robbery attempt

A teenager who posed as a potential buyer before threatening a man with an imitation firearm in an attempt to steal his £72,500 Porsche Cayenne has been jailed for four years.

Fawaz Oyedeji, 19, of Leonard Robbins Path, Greenwich, arranged to view the luxury SUV at its owner’s home in Southwark, south London.

But what appeared to be a straightforward private car sale turned into an attempted armed robbery when Oyedeji produced what looked like a handgun and demanded the keys.

The victim fought back, forcing the would-be robber to abandon his attempt and flee.

Oyedeji was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, 5 November 2026, after detectives used mobile phone records, CCTV and forensic evidence to identify him.

Gun pulled during £72,500 Porsche viewing

The incident took place on Tuesday, 18 March 2025, after Oyedeji responded to an online advertisement for the Porsche Cayenne.

He arranged to meet the seller at their home in Southwark and was shown around the vehicle.

The pair then sat in the front seats to discuss a possible sale.

It was at this point that Oyedeji produced what appeared to be a genuine firearm, pointed it at the owner and demanded the car keys.

Instead of handing them over, the victim resisted.

Oyedeji fled the vehicle and escaped on foot without stealing the Porsche.

The owner immediately contacted police on 999.

CCTV and phone records exposed the attempted robber

Metropolitan Police detectives launched an investigation, examining surveillance footage, dashcam recordings and digital evidence.

Investigators established that the mobile phone used to arrange the viewing was linked to Oyedeji.

Phone data placed the device near both his home address and the location of the attempted robbery.

CCTV footage also captured his movements before and after the confrontation.

Following his arrest, officers recovered clothing matching items worn by the suspect in the footage.

Oyedeji was arrested at his Greenwich home within 38 hours of the offence, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Jury took just 26 minutes to convict

Oyedeji denied the allegations but was found guilty following a trial at Inner London Crown Court.

On Wednesday, 12 August 2026, a jury unanimously convicted him of attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Jurors reached their verdict after just 26 minutes of deliberation.

He returned to court on 5 November, where he received a four-year prison sentence.

Detective praises victim’s courage

Detective Constable Alex Long, who led the investigation, praised the victim for standing up to the armed threat and helping officers build their case.

He said: “The victim showed immense courage by refusing to hand over his keys despite being threatened with what appeared to be a genuine firearm.”

The detective said CCTV, mobile phone and forensic evidence had proved crucial in identifying Oyedeji and securing his conviction.

He added: “Anyone buying or selling a vehicle privately should take sensible precautions. If something does not feel right, trust your instincts and leave. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

Police warn private car sellers to take precautions

The Metropolitan Police urged people arranging private vehicle sales to remain alert to potential threats, particularly when meeting strangers who have responded to online advertisements.

Officers advised sellers to trust their instincts if a transaction raises concerns and to contact emergency services where there is an immediate threat.

The force said it remained committed to tackling robbery, vehicle crime and offences involving weapons across London.

Oyedeji’s conviction follows an investigation into the attempted theft of a high-value vehicle in Southwark, which ended when the seller refused to surrender his keys.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MAJOR BLAZE Rotherhithe warehouse fire: Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters tackle blaze in south-east London

UK News

GUN PULLED Teenager jailed for four years after pulling an imitation gun on Porsche Cayenne seller in £72,500 robbery attempt

UK News

BANNED Cleckheaton man banned from approaching women and going near schools under indefinite court order

UK News

HOLIDAY HORRORS Drunk TUI passenger faces jail after exposing herself on flight from Birmingham to Florida

UK News

TWO DEAD Two prisoners die at HMP Ranby as police investigate suspected contaminated drugs

UK News

MAJOR RESPONCE Man threatens to set house on fire during eviction stand-off as Norfolk primary school evacuated

UK News

VIOLENT RAPIST Dylan Millns jailed for 15 years after repeatedly raping and violently attacking woman in Nottingham

UK News

BLUE BADGE SCAM Hayes woman ordered to pay £2,514 after using mother’s Blue Badge to park outside school

UK News

AWAITING SENTANCE Paul Holloway found guilty of murdering Mark Regan after victim’s screams heard during 999 call in Birmingham

UK News

MOST WANTED Police hunt Mark Fada, 31, over suspected violent assault, e-bike robbery and thefts in Bicester

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MANHUNT CONTINUES Two arrested over Trowbridge stabbing as police hunt Redouane Bendhiyaf, 47

UK News

LONG DELAYS A20 traffic held near Roundhill Tunnel in Folkestone after car catches fire

UK News

FIND DARREN Police launch urgent appeal to find missing man Darren Emptage, 60, last seen near Snodland

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BIKE CRACKDOWN Police seize three illegal Surron electric motorbikes in Falmouth crackdown

UK News

TAKE AWAY BLAZE Man jumps from first-floor window as 70 firefighters tackle major takeaway blaze in Finsbury Park

UK News
Watchdog to examine Hampshire Police handling of violent incidents after fatal stabbing of student Henry Nowak

SENTANCE INCREASE Henry Nowak killer Vickrum Digwa has minimum jail term increased to 25 years after Court of Appeal ruling

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Former Greater Manchester Teacher Charged with Child Sex Offences Involving Upskirting

SERIOUS INJURIES Woman, 19, seriously injured in motorbike crash on A374 Plymouth Road as police appeal for witnesses

UK News

DIZZY DRVER JAILED Disqualified Range Rover driver jailed after 104mph police chase across East Sussex

National News

FREE TRAVEL Brighton care leavers offered free bus travel as council marks awareness month

National News
Watch Live