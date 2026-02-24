Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ONE PUNCH KILL Teenager Pleads Not Guilty After Woman Dies Following Pub Punch

Liam Moor, 19, denied manslaughter today at Newcastle Crown Court. He’s accused of delivering a...

Published: 5:26 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 5:26 pm February 24, 2026

Liam Moor, 19, denied manslaughter today at Newcastle Crown Court. He’s accused of delivering a single punch to Lisa Denton outside Charlie’s Bar in North Shields, which led to her tragic death.

Lisa, 40, suffered a fatal head injury after the incident on 24 January. She was rushed to the hospital but sadly died the next morning.

Pub Brawl Ends in Tragedy

Police were called to reports of an “altercation” outside the North Tyneside pub at around 10pm. Officers found Lisa in critical condition and rushed her to the hospital.

Prosecutor Clare Haswell told the court that Moor allegedly struck Lisa “once to the face” and then fled the scene without offering help or calling emergency services. The trial over the fatal punch is set for 14 September.

Family Mourns ‘Warm, Genuine’ Lisa

“Our family is devastated to share that our Lisa sadly passed away from the injuries she sustained… at Charlie’s, North Shields,” the family said.

They described Lisa as “deeply loved” with a personality that was “warm, genuine, and full of life.” They paid tribute to her dry sense of humour and ability to make everyone feel welcome.

Ongoing Police Investigation and Court Warning

A woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but remains on police bail as enquiries continue. Police have not revealed her connection to the case.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Atherton called Lisa’s death “incredibly tragic” and urged the public to avoid speculation as legal proceedings move forward.

“With proceedings now active, we would ask the public avoid speculation, both online and in the community, and respect the ongoing legal process.”

Next Steps

  • The trial in September will hear witness accounts and medical evidence about Lisa’s death.
  • The court will decide whether Moor is guilty of manslaughter.
  • The investigation into the woman suspected of assisting an offender remains open.

Lisa’s family continues to receive support as they come to terms with their devastating loss.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BIG SMASH M25 Shut Both Ways in Essex After Big Lorry Smash

UK News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA West Midlands Police Hunt Fraudster Caught on Camera in Coventry

UK News

MASS ARRESTS Multiple Arrests Across Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

Man Charged with Rape Set to Face Court in Leominster

UK News

Dinghy Mystery Solved in Plymouth

UK News

SHUTDOWN M25 Chaos Two Lorries Smash Near Brentwood, Power Lines Down

Breaking News

KNIFE ATTACK Teen Stabbed Near Desmond Street in Shocking Evening Attack

UK News

CUT OFF Two Jailed Over ‘Charlie’ Drug Line Running Crack and Heroin

National News

LOCALS CLASH Whitechapel Clash: Christian Preacher Pushed, Equipment Kicked in Tense Street Showdown

UK News

The Rise of Global Online Casinos and What It Means for Canadian Users: A Review by CasinoRIX Experts

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DRUGS HAUL Canterbury Dealer Banged Up for Over Two Years After Cocaine Haul

UK News

Canterbury Dealer Banged Up for Over Two Years After Cocaine Haul

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

TESCO EXTRA Man Banned from Driving After Refusing Drug Test in Tesco Car Park

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

Man Banned from Driving After Refusing Drug Test in Tesco Car Park

UK News

FRAUD PLOT Aircraft Parts Boss Jailed Over £39m Fraud Plot That Shook Global Aviation

UK News

Aircraft Parts Boss Jailed Over £39m Fraud Plot That Shook Global Aviation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

HIT AND RUN Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

UK News

Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

UK News

ONE HANDED DRIVER AI Camera Spots One-Handed Driver Cuddling Dog

UK News

AI Camera Spots One-Handed Driver Cuddling Dog

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

STARMERS OUT OF CONTROL Keir Starmer’s Power Grab: Streaming Giants Fall Under OFCOM Rules

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Keir Starmer’s Power Grab: Streaming Giants Fall Under OFCOM Rules

UK News

AIRPORT MAYHEM Caleb Anudu Slapped with Community Service After Airport Mayhem

UK News

Caleb Anudu Slapped with Community Service After Airport Mayhem

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

DECADE AFTER DEATH Couple Face Trial Over Amanda Gretton’s Death and Fraud

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

Couple Face Trial Over Amanda Gretton’s Death and Fraud

UK News
Watch Live