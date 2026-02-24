Liam Moor, 19, denied manslaughter today at Newcastle Crown Court. He’s accused of delivering a single punch to Lisa Denton outside Charlie’s Bar in North Shields, which led to her tragic death.

Lisa, 40, suffered a fatal head injury after the incident on 24 January. She was rushed to the hospital but sadly died the next morning.

Pub Brawl Ends in Tragedy

Police were called to reports of an “altercation” outside the North Tyneside pub at around 10pm. Officers found Lisa in critical condition and rushed her to the hospital.

Prosecutor Clare Haswell told the court that Moor allegedly struck Lisa “once to the face” and then fled the scene without offering help or calling emergency services. The trial over the fatal punch is set for 14 September.

Family Mourns ‘Warm, Genuine’ Lisa

“Our family is devastated to share that our Lisa sadly passed away from the injuries she sustained… at Charlie’s, North Shields,” the family said.

They described Lisa as “deeply loved” with a personality that was “warm, genuine, and full of life.” They paid tribute to her dry sense of humour and ability to make everyone feel welcome.

Ongoing Police Investigation and Court Warning

A woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but remains on police bail as enquiries continue. Police have not revealed her connection to the case.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Atherton called Lisa’s death “incredibly tragic” and urged the public to avoid speculation as legal proceedings move forward.

“With proceedings now active, we would ask the public avoid speculation, both online and in the community, and respect the ongoing legal process.”

Next Steps

The trial in September will hear witness accounts and medical evidence about Lisa’s death.

The court will decide whether Moor is guilty of manslaughter.

The investigation into the woman suspected of assisting an offender remains open.

Lisa’s family continues to receive support as they come to terms with their devastating loss.