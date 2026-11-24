A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed several times on board a London Overground train in south London.

British Transport Police were called to Norwood Junction railway station at 2.24pm on Tuesday, 24 November, following reports of a stabbing on a train operating on the Windrush line.

Officers attended alongside the Metropolitan Police and found the teenager with several stab wounds, including an injury to his leg.

London Ambulance Service said it received a call at 2.23pm. A spokesperson said: “We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Police appeal following Norwood Junction stabbing

British Transport Police said the injured man’s condition was being assessed in hospital. No arrests had been made at the time of the force’s latest statement, and enquiries were continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to text British Transport Police on 61016, quoting reference 451 of 24 November.

London Overground services disrupted

The police response caused disruption on the Windrush line, with services between Sydenham and West Croydon affected from around 2.30pm.

National Rail warned that trains between Highbury & Islington and West Croydon could be cancelled or start and terminate at alternative stations.

Passengers are advised to check the latest service information before travelling.