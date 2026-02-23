Teenager Stabbed to Death in Coventry Named as Michael Ababio

Tragedy struck Coventry on Sunday night when 18-year-old Michael Ababio was fatally stabbed outside Foleshill Library on Broad Street.

Deadly Attack Sparks Police Investigation

West Midlands Police report that Michael suffered a stab wound amid disorder at around 9.40pm. He was pronounced dead early Monday morning.

A 19-year-old man was also stabbed nearby. He is now in hospital and held in custody, arrested on suspicion of murder.

Family Mourns Twin Brother, Calls for Justice

“More than just a brother, he was my second half,” Michael’s twin brother said. “Words cannot express the pain we are all feeling right now. You will be greatly missed.”

Separate Incident Under Investigation, Police Appeal for Witnesses

About 20 minutes later, police dealt with another disorder on Foleshill Road, thought to be unrelated. Four people were arrested; one was charged with assault and remanded in custody, others were bailed.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro said: “Michael’s family have been left devastated by his death, and our focus is solely on getting answers for them and justice for Michael.”

Police urge anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 4185 of 22 February. They also ask the public not to share videos of the incidents on social media out of respect for Michael’s family.