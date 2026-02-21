Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRIPLE STABBING Teenager Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During Ramadan in Smethwick

Murder Probe Launched After Fatal Stabbing West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after...

Published: 4:47 pm February 21, 2026
Updated: 4:47 pm February 21, 2026

Murder Probe Launched After Fatal Stabbing

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after an 18-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside a mosque on Oldbury Road, Smethwick. The attack happened during Ramadan celebrations on Friday evening. Two other men, aged 19 and 22, were also stabbed but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses as they try to piece together what happened. A force spokesperson said: “We’re working to establish the full circumstances and who was involved. We’re reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries in the area.”

Not Treating Incident as Religious or Racial Crime – For Now

Despite the location and timing, police have stressed the stabbing is not being treated as religiously or racially aggravated at this stage. The victim was found with serious wounds and sadly died at the scene despite emergency efforts.

The force highlighted the sensitivity of the timing during Ramadan but urged the community to remain calm. They added: “We understand how deeply distressing and concerning this incident is, and we will have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance to the community.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses and More CCTV Footage

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage to come forward. Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting log number 4896 of 20 February. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Investigation Ongoing as Community Seeks Answers

Detectives are combing through CCTV from the mosque, nearby shops, and homes. They’re also conducting forensic work and interviewing witnesses, including the two survivors who may provide vital evidence.

The extra police patrols across Smethwick aim to reassure residents and mosque-goers amid rising tensions in the community.

West Midlands Police warn that more arrests and charges could follow as their investigation unfolds.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FATAL CRASH 94-Year-Old Woman to Face Sentence for Fatal Stourbridge Crash

UK News

TOY RECALL Alarm as Aldi Recalls Toys Contaminated with Asbestos – Parents Told to Wear Gloves and Masks

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Mum, 47, Dies Days After Being Found Injured – Man, 50, Charged with Murder

UK News

OFFICER INJURED Teen Busted After Cop Hurt in Birmingham E-Scooter Smash

UK News

CHICKEN RUN Chicken Heist Boss Jailed in £500k Stolen Goods Racket

UK News

ARMED RAID Two Men Jailed After Brutal Burglary in Romney Marsh

UK News

MAN ON THE RUN Suspects Flee After Car Explodes in Flames on A2070 Following Police Chase

UK News

LIFE CHANGING Serious Crash in Gillingham: Witnesses Urgently Needed

UK News

MAJOR HEIST Inside the UK’s Biggest Cash Robbery: The Securitas Heist Uncovered

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Met Police Probe Epstein Files After Shocking New Claims

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COWARDLY MURDER Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Beloved Wife

UK News

Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Beloved Wife

UK News

SICK SECRET Church Volunteer Groomed Teen with 8,000 Inappropriate Messages

UK News

Church Volunteer Groomed Teen with 8,000 Inappropriate Messages

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Monster Jailed for 21 Years Over Dementia Patient Rapes

UK News

Monster Jailed for 21 Years Over Dementia Patient Rapes

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Couple Found Dead in Suspected Gas Leak at Ilkeston Home Tragic Gas Leak Claims Elderly Couple in Ilkeston

Breaking News

Couple Found Dead in Suspected Gas Leak at Ilkeston Home Tragic Gas Leak Claims Elderly Couple in Ilkeston

Breaking News

LETHAL POTHOLE Oxford E-Scooter Rider Hurt After Hitting “Lethal” Pothole

UK News

Oxford E-Scooter Rider Hurt After Hitting “Lethal” Pothole

UK News

URGENT APPEAL Missing Shrewsbury Man Vanishes Since December

UK News

Missing Shrewsbury Man Vanishes Since December

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

HORRIFIC ATTACK Teen Dies in Shocking Stabbing Outside Smethwick Mosque

UK News

Teen Dies in Shocking Stabbing Outside Smethwick Mosque

UK News

NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Man ‘Date Rapes’ Himself in Bizarre Pewsey Car Park Incident

UK News

Man ‘Date Rapes’ Himself in Bizarre Pewsey Car Park Incident

UK News

HORROR STABBING Teen, 18, Stabbed to Death in Peckham – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

UK News

Teen, 18, Stabbed to Death in Peckham – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

UK News
Watch Live