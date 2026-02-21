Murder Probe Launched After Fatal Stabbing

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after an 18-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside a mosque on Oldbury Road, Smethwick. The attack happened during Ramadan celebrations on Friday evening. Two other men, aged 19 and 22, were also stabbed but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses as they try to piece together what happened. A force spokesperson said: “We’re working to establish the full circumstances and who was involved. We’re reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries in the area.”

Not Treating Incident as Religious or Racial Crime – For Now

Despite the location and timing, police have stressed the stabbing is not being treated as religiously or racially aggravated at this stage. The victim was found with serious wounds and sadly died at the scene despite emergency efforts.

The force highlighted the sensitivity of the timing during Ramadan but urged the community to remain calm. They added: “We understand how deeply distressing and concerning this incident is, and we will have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance to the community.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses and More CCTV Footage

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage to come forward. Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting log number 4896 of 20 February. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Investigation Ongoing as Community Seeks Answers

Detectives are combing through CCTV from the mosque, nearby shops, and homes. They’re also conducting forensic work and interviewing witnesses, including the two survivors who may provide vital evidence.

The extra police patrols across Smethwick aim to reassure residents and mosque-goers amid rising tensions in the community.

West Midlands Police warn that more arrests and charges could follow as their investigation unfolds.