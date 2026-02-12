Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LENGTHY SENTANCE Teen Killer of Leo Ross Named: 15-Year-Old Kian Moulton Handed 13-Year Minimum Sentence

  Kian Moulton Revealed as Teen Who Stabbed 12-Year-Old Leo Ross A 15-year-old schoolboy who...

Published: 3:30 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 3:45 pm February 12, 2026

 

Kian Moulton Revealed as Teen Who Stabbed 12-Year-Old Leo Ross

A 15-year-old schoolboy who murdered 12-year-old Leo Ross in Birmingham has been named as Kian Moulton after a court lifted his anonymity. The teenager, who was 14 when he carried out the fatal stabbing, was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years behind bars by Birmingham Crown Court.

Brutal Attack on Schoolboy and Elderly Victims

Moulton plunged a knife into Leo’s stomach as the youngster made his way home from school in January 2025, a court heard. In the days before Leo’s death, Moulton also viciously attacked three elderly women, leaving two seriously injured. He pleaded guilty to murder and a string of offences relating to these earlier assaults.

Chilling Motive and Court Details

Judge Mr Justice Choudhury KC revealed that Moulton targeted Leo because the boy was smaller. After the stabbing, Moulton cycled around Trittiford Mill Park, warning people about the attack. The judge described Moulton as “a young man with formidable health problems,” though those issues were not detailed in court.

Lengthy Sentence and Future Behind Bars

The 13-year minimum sentence means Moulton won’t be up for parole until his late twenties. He will start his sentence in youth custody and may be moved to an adult prison later. Judges said his release will depend on the parole boards assessing his risk and rehabilitation.

“The defendant was aware of the consequences of his actions despite his health problems,” said Judge Choudhury.

This lifting of anonymity follows standard practice in serious youth crimes once guilt is confirmed and sentencing is complete.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Gosport Man Admits Detonating Explosive Device in Front of Police

TODDLER MURDER Man Charged Over Toddler Jayla-Jean’s Tragic Death Appears in Court

UK News

OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Dangerous Sex Pest Doused in Boiling Water in Prison Rampage

UK News

TIKTOK TRICK Rapist Jailed After Teen’s Clever 999 ‘Pizza’ Call

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Major Crash on Northend Road Slade Green Causes Chaos

UK News

SERIOUS INJURIES Teen Boy Hurt as Crash Shuts Major Reading Road

UK News

London Gun Crime Plummets After Police Smash Caravan Gun Conversion Ring

UK News

Widow Haunted by Nightmares After XL Bully Owner Jailed for Husband’s Fatal Mauled

UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Ex-Labour Mayor Convicted for Helping Rapist Son Hide Phone

UK News
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

SHOWDOWN BBC to battle Donald Trump in $10bn defamation showdown amid huge cost cuts

UK News

MAJOR BUST Met Police Bust Criminal Gang Converting Blank Guns into Lethal Firearms in London

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News

Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News

FIRE RISK BMW Recalls 575,000 Cars Worldwide Over Fire Risk

UK News

BMW Recalls 575,000 Cars Worldwide Over Fire Risk

UK News

SHOCKING ATTACK Teen Kian Moulton Named After Judge Lifts Reporting Ban

UK News

Teen Kian Moulton Named After Judge Lifts Reporting Ban

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

PAEDO STING Alleged Paedophile Busted at Swindon Pub

UK News

Alleged Paedophile Busted at Swindon Pub

UK News

STERN WARNING Hero Passer-by Saves Man From Frozen Lake After Dog Rescue Goes Wrong

UK News

Hero Passer-by Saves Man From Frozen Lake After Dog Rescue Goes Wrong

UK News

SMASH AND GRAB Thieves Smash Vehicle Into Lindfield Co-op in Dead of Night

UK News

Thieves Smash Vehicle Into Lindfield Co-op in Dead of Night

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live