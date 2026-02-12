Kian Moulton Revealed as Teen Who Stabbed 12-Year-Old Leo Ross

A 15-year-old schoolboy who murdered 12-year-old Leo Ross in Birmingham has been named as Kian Moulton after a court lifted his anonymity. The teenager, who was 14 when he carried out the fatal stabbing, was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years behind bars by Birmingham Crown Court.

Brutal Attack on Schoolboy and Elderly Victims

Moulton plunged a knife into Leo’s stomach as the youngster made his way home from school in January 2025, a court heard. In the days before Leo’s death, Moulton also viciously attacked three elderly women, leaving two seriously injured. He pleaded guilty to murder and a string of offences relating to these earlier assaults.

Chilling Motive and Court Details

Judge Mr Justice Choudhury KC revealed that Moulton targeted Leo because the boy was smaller. After the stabbing, Moulton cycled around Trittiford Mill Park, warning people about the attack. The judge described Moulton as “a young man with formidable health problems,” though those issues were not detailed in court.

Lengthy Sentence and Future Behind Bars

The 13-year minimum sentence means Moulton won’t be up for parole until his late twenties. He will start his sentence in youth custody and may be moved to an adult prison later. Judges said his release will depend on the parole boards assessing his risk and rehabilitation.

“The defendant was aware of the consequences of his actions despite his health problems,” said Judge Choudhury.

This lifting of anonymity follows standard practice in serious youth crimes once guilt is confirmed and sentencing is complete.