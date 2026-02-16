Fatal Seaside Brawl: Man Beaten to Death at Leysdown-on-Sea

Two teens have been found guilty of manslaughter following a savage attack that left 49-year-old Alexander Cashford dead at Leysdown-on-Sea, Isle of Sheppey, Kent. Mr Cashford was discovered face down in mud after being bludgeoned with rocks and a bottle.

The grisly case saw a 15-year-old girl and two boys, aged 15 and 16, stand trial accused of murder. While the eldest boy pleaded guilty to manslaughter early, the others denied involvement but were ultimately convicted. All three remain unnamed due to their ages.

Deceptive Lure and Vicious Assault

Prosecutors revealed Mr Cashford arranged to meet the 16-year-old girl after giving her his phone number on August 8. At a local amusement arcade, he handed her a fake business card under a false name. Under the alias “Sienna,” the trio exchanged messages with Cashford before setting up a meeting by the sea wall.

The 16-year-old boy admitted to attacking Mr Cashford, claiming he thought police would ignore any report if the man tried to meet the girl.

Gruesome Mobile Footage Shows Deadly Blow

Shocking mobile phone footage captured the 16-year-old landing a heavy blow to Mr Cashford’s head with a bottle. He admitted he intended to hurt but denied aiming for serious injury.