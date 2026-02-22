Crackdown on ‘Goldie’ Drug Line

Izar Ahmed, 32, from Leegomery, Telford, has been locked up for seven years after running a ruthless drugs operation. Caught in January 2023, Ahmed was at the helm of the notorious ‘Goldie’ drug line.

Police seized his phone, uncovering daily chats with an accomplice who updated him on sales, stock, and cash flow.

£32,000 Profit Uncovered

Officers found 21 daily income reports showing a staggering £32,000 takings — about £1,500 a day. The evidence revealed the ‘Goldie’ line wasn’t just dealing drugs, but running a full-blown criminal business.

Justice Served at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Ahmed pleaded guilty to supplying class A heroin. On 4 February, the judge sentenced him to seven years behind bars.

“Ahmed was running a sophisticated and profit-driven drugs line that brought significant harm to vulnerable people and to our communities.” — Detective Sergeant Patryk Ogonowski

DS Ogonowski added that the verdict highlights the hard work by officers and sends a clear message: drug crimes won’t be tolerated in Shropshire. Authorities vow to keep hunting down organised criminals exploiting the vulnerable for profit.