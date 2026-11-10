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DRUGS RAID Ten Arrested in Major Police Raids Targeting Suspected Drug Supply Network Across Devon

Ten people have been arrested after police carried out nine coordinated raids targeting a suspected organised crime gang believed to be supplying Class A and Class B drugs across Devon.

Officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU), supported by Devon and Cornwall Police, launched the operation on Tuesday morning, 10 November 2026.

Nine warrants were executed as part of an ongoing investigation into a suspected drug distribution network operating across the county.

Police arrested nine people in Exeter and a tenth suspect in East Sussex.

Suspected drugs and cash were seized during the operation, with all ten people taken into custody for questioning.

Nine Arrested in Exeter and One in East Sussex

The operation involved officers targeting addresses linked to the suspected organised crime network.

Eight men aged between 29 and 50 and a woman in her 40s were arrested in Exeter.

A man in his 70s was also arrested in East Sussex as part of the same investigation.

Police have not disclosed the precise locations of the properties searched or confirmed the identities of those detained.

The arrests followed an investigation into suspected drug supply lines operating across Devon.

Detectives are examining the suspected involvement of an organised crime group in the distribution of controlled substances.

Suspected Drugs and Cash Seized During Raids

Officers recovered suspected illegal drugs and cash while executing the warrants.

The quantities and estimated value of the substances seized have not yet been disclosed.

Police have also not confirmed how much cash was recovered or whether other items, including mobile phones or electronic devices, were taken for examination.

All ten suspects remained in police custody following the operation while investigators continued their enquiries.

No charges had been announced at the time of the initial police statement.

Organised Crime Detectives Lead Investigation

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Smith, from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit, confirmed that the arrests formed part of a wider investigation into suspected drug supply networks.

“These arrests form part of an investigation into an organised crime group suspected of operating drug lines across Devon.

“During today’s activity, which was supported by our colleagues at Devon and Cornwall Police, officers seized suspected drugs and cash.

“The ten individuals remain in police custody and will be questioned by investigators as enquiries continue.”

The South West Regional Organised Crime Unit works with police forces across the region to investigate organised criminal activity, including large-scale drug supply.

The latest enforcement operation involved cooperation between regional investigators and local policing teams.

Police Appeal for Information About Drug Dealing

Following the arrests, officers urged members of the public to report suspected drug-related activity in their communities.

Anyone with information about drug dealing or suspected organised crime can contact Devon and Cornwall Police through its official website or by calling 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police have not confirmed whether further arrests are expected.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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