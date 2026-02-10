Ten Hospitalised Following Blaze at Hampshire Fire HQ

Ten staff members were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service headquarters in Eastleigh.

Battery Blaze at Fleet Maintenance Centre

The blaze erupted just before 4pm on Monday at the fleet maintenance centre located at the HIWFRS complex on Leigh Road, which is shared with Hampshire Constabulary.

Firefighters traced the fire to a lithium-ion battery stored inside a service vehicle. South Central Ambulance Service responded swiftly, dispatching a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle, three ambulances, and their Hazardous Area Response Team.

Brave Staff Acted Fast to Contain Fire

A HIWFRS spokesperson said: “Fast acting fleet maintenance staff immediately called 999 and crews from Eastleigh and St Mary’s fire stations were mobilised to the incident.” “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus removed the battery from the vehicle to a place of safety and submerged it in water.” “Staff members attempted to suppress the fire with extinguishers before evacuating the building. Firefighting teams then took over the response.” “While their brave actions helped contain the blaze, we urge everyone to call 999 and wait outside rather than tackling fires themselves.” “Ten people were exposed to smoke, treated at the scene for inhalation, then taken to hospital as a precaution. All were released later the same evening.” “The incident will be investigated according to organisational procedures.”

Fire Brigade Union Warns of Rising Lithium Battery Dangers

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has called for increased funding for fire and rescue services amid rising risks linked to lithium-ion battery fires.

New figures from the Office for Product Safety show 211 fires involving e-scooters and e-bikes in 2024 alone—up from just 26 in 2020.

The FBU highlights dangers such as flammable gas release and explosions from lithium battery fires.

They also link the spike in incidents to a rise in wildfires and flood responses driven by climate change.

With lithium-ion battery fires becoming a growing threat, calls for urgent investment and public awareness are louder than ever.