Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Ten Hospitalised Following Blaze at Hampshire Fire HQ

Ten staff members were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at the...

Published: 5:33 pm February 10, 2026
Updated: 12:35 am February 11, 2026

Ten staff members were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service headquarters in Eastleigh.

Battery Blaze at Fleet Maintenance Centre

The blaze erupted just before 4pm on Monday at the fleet maintenance centre located at the HIWFRS complex on Leigh Road, which is shared with Hampshire Constabulary.

Firefighters traced the fire to a lithium-ion battery stored inside a service vehicle. South Central Ambulance Service responded swiftly, dispatching a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle, three ambulances, and their Hazardous Area Response Team.

Brave Staff Acted Fast to Contain Fire

A HIWFRS spokesperson said: “Fast acting fleet maintenance staff immediately called 999 and crews from Eastleigh and St Mary’s fire stations were mobilised to the incident.”

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus removed the battery from the vehicle to a place of safety and submerged it in water.”

“Staff members attempted to suppress the fire with extinguishers before evacuating the building. Firefighting teams then took over the response.”

“While their brave actions helped contain the blaze, we urge everyone to call 999 and wait outside rather than tackling fires themselves.”

“Ten people were exposed to smoke, treated at the scene for inhalation, then taken to hospital as a precaution. All were released later the same evening.”

“The incident will be investigated according to organisational procedures.”

Fire Brigade Union Warns of Rising Lithium Battery Dangers

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has called for increased funding for fire and rescue services amid rising risks linked to lithium-ion battery fires.

  • New figures from the Office for Product Safety show 211 fires involving e-scooters and e-bikes in 2024 alone—up from just 26 in 2020.
  • The FBU highlights dangers such as flammable gas release and explosions from lithium battery fires.
  • They also link the spike in incidents to a rise in wildfires and flood responses driven by climate change.

With lithium-ion battery fires becoming a growing threat, calls for urgent investment and public awareness are louder than ever.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

DEADLY ATTACK Fifth Suspect Busted in Fatal Bristol Stabbing

UK News

CHILD SEX ATTACKER Ninth Man Jailed in Bradford Child Sex Abuse Scandal

UK News

HEFTY JAIL TERM Fraudster Sentenced to Nearly 15 Years Over Sneaky Property Scam

London, UK News

NEW YEAR DAY HORROR Manhunt on for Brutal New Year’s Day Attacker in Oxford

UK News

MURDER RAP Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop in Newton Abbot

UK News

£5,000 Reward to Catch Attempted Murder Suspect in Birmingham

UK News

POLICE MANHUNT WANTED: Have You Seen Khumbulani Nyathi?

UK News

HGV CLANGER Gigantic Lorry Wrecks 18th-Century Swallowfield Bridge

UK News

UK Drenched as 2026 Kicks Off with Relentless Rain

UK News

Charity Shop Burglar Busted and Behind Bars in Maidstone

London, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNDERGROUND PERV Police Hunt Pervert Seen Escalator Assault at Bank Tube

UK News

Police Hunt Pervert Seen Escalator Assault at Bank Tube

UK News

SERIAL OFFENDER Rapist Jailed for Attacking Two Women Within 15 Months

UK News

Rapist Jailed for Attacking Two Women Within 15 Months

UK News

COLD HEARTED CON MAN Student Scammer Rips Off Uni Hopefuls for £50k – Jailed for Fraud

UK News

Student Scammer Rips Off Uni Hopefuls for £50k – Jailed for Fraud

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Double Rapist from Bradford on Avon Must Serve Full Sentence After Failed Appeal

UK News

Double Rapist from Bradford on Avon Must Serve Full Sentence After Failed Appeal

UK News

Police Launch Manhunt for Dangerous Wiltshire Fugitive

UK News

Police Launch Manhunt for Dangerous Wiltshire Fugitive

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News

Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live