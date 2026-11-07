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GAS SCARE Tesco Extra Evacuated After Reports of Strong Gas Smell as Fire Crews Attend

Shoppers and staff have reportedly been evacuated from a Tesco Extra supermarket following a suspected gas leak, with fire crews called to investigate.

Customers described a strong smell of gas inside the store before the building was evacuated as a precaution.

Witnesses reported seeing emergency services at the supermarket, with a second fire appliance said to have arrived while the incident was ongoing.

The reports have prompted concern among shoppers, with customers seeking information about when the supermarket will reopen.

Shoppers Report Strong Smell of Gas Inside Tesco

The incident was reported on social media by people who said they were at the Tesco Extra store.

One person posted: “Gas leak at Tesco Extra, everyone being evacuated.”

Another witness described the smell inside the supermarket and reported that additional firefighters had arrived.

They said: “A second fire unit is just arriving. It absolutely stunk of gas in there.”

The accounts suggest that shoppers and staff were instructed to leave the premises while emergency crews investigated the suspected leak.

However, the source of the reported gas smell has not yet been confirmed.

Fire Crews Reportedly Attend Tesco Extra

At least two fire appliances were reported at the scene by witnesses.

It is not yet known whether firefighters detected a gas leak, whether the supermarket’s gas supply was isolated or whether specialist gas engineers were called.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the evacuation remain unclear, including how long the supermarket was closed.

When Will Tesco Extra Reopen?

Customers have been asking when they will be allowed back into the supermarket.

No confirmed reopening time has been established from the information available.

Any decision to reopen would depend on the outcome of safety checks and advice from the emergency services and store management.

Further information is awaited from Tesco and the relevant fire and rescue service about the reported incident, the cause of the evacuation and whether the building has been declared safe.

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