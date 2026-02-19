Thames Valley Police have kicked off an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office. A man in his sixties from Norfolk was arrested today (19/2) on suspicion of this serious offence.

Arrest Made, Searches Underway

The police are currently searching addresses in both Berkshire and Norfolk. The suspect remains in custody as the inquiry gets underway.

Names Held Back to Protect Court Process

Following national guidelines, police have not named the arrested individual. Authorities caution the public and media to avoid contempt of court with any coverage, as the case is active.

Police Chief Speaks Out

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” said Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright. “We are committed to protecting the integrity and objectivity of this investigation as we work closely with our partners. We recognise the public’s intense interest and will provide updates at the right time.”

Important Legal Notes