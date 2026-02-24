Watch Live
Thames Valley Police Wrap Up Berkshire Searches in Misconduct Probe

Searches End After Norfolk Man Arrested Thames Valley Police have ended their searches in Berkshire...

Published: 9:23 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 9:23 pm February 24, 2026

Searches End After Norfolk Man Arrested

Thames Valley Police have ended their searches in Berkshire linked to a misconduct in public office investigation. The operation followed the arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on Thursday, February 19.

Investigation Ongoing Amid Public Interest

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire. This concludes the search activity that commenced following our arrest.” He stressed the probe is far from over.

Police Ask for Patience as Probe Continues

“We understand the significant public interest in this case and our investigation remains ongoing. It is important that our investigators are given the time and space to progress their work. We will provide updates when it is appropriate to do so, but this is unlikely to be for some time.”

