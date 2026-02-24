Searches End After Norfolk Man Arrested

Thames Valley Police have ended their searches in Berkshire linked to a misconduct in public office investigation. The operation followed the arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on Thursday, February 19.

Investigation Ongoing Amid Public Interest

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire. This concludes the search activity that commenced following our arrest.” He stressed the probe is far from over.

Police Ask for Patience as Probe Continues