A woman previously prosecuted after her XL Bully attacked a child in Thamesmead has been jailed following a separate offence dealt with at Woolwich Crown Court.

Amy Ellen, also known as Amy Legemah, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison. The court also imposed a ten-year restraining order preventing contact with the victim and visits to a specified address in Belvedere.

A one-month concurrent sentence was imposed for failing to attend court.

Previous dangerous-dog case

Ellen previously appeared before the courts after her XL Bully, Hugo, bit a seven-year-old child on Attlee Road in Thamesmead in March 2023.

The dog and a Rottweiler called Luna were also involved in a further incident with a student, according to the account of earlier proceedings.

A judge ordered the XL Bully to be destroyed after finding it posed a public risk.

Earlier criminal proceedings

Ellen also received a custodial sentence in 2024 following an incident at a convenience shop in Abbey Wood.

The precise offence behind the latest three-year-and-three-month sentence is not specified in the draft source material and requires verification before publication.