Parent Outraged After Police Ignore Urgent 999 Call

A furious dad has blasted police for brushing off his desperate 999 call about a violent threat against his daughter and her car. Instead of rushing to help, officers reportedly scolded him for ringing emergency services.

Peter Audley says he called the cops on Friday, warning them about a “madman” threatening to attack his daughter and smash up her vehicle. Rather than sending help, he claims Kent police dismissed his concerns and even lectured him for contacting 999.

“Oh they do come out then. I rang them Friday for what I considered something urgent. They did nothing except to tell me off for ringing 999. I got a text today to say they tried to ring me though there is no missed call on my phone and the officer they were going to send is on holiday!” “Meantime, there is a madman out there wanting to attack my daughter and smash her car up.”

Social Media Erupts with Concern and Fury

The story quickly sparked outrage online as locals hit out over the police’s alleged failure to act amid growing youth violence.

Community Demands Action as Fear Rises

This incident has raised serious alarm about youth crime in the area. Locals are demanding faster police response and better protection for vulnerable families.

Peter’s frustration echoes a wider public outrage over police priorities and slow reaction to potentially violent threats.

We have reached out to Kent Police for a statement and await an update

