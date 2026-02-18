Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CASH SNATCH Thieves on the Loose After Cash Snatch in West Bromwich

West Midlands Police are hunting two suspects caught on CCTV after a sizeable stash of...

Published: 6:48 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 6:48 pm February 18, 2026

West Midlands Police are hunting two suspects caught on CCTV after a sizeable stash of cash was pinched from a shopper’s handbag in Kings Square, West Bromwich.

Grabbed in Broad Daylight

The brazen theft happened around 11.30am on 10 December. Despite trawling through CCTV footage, officers hit a dead end trying to ID the culprits.

Can You Help Catch These Crooks?

If you recognise these two, don’t stay silent. Contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website or ring 101.

Make sure to quote crime reference number 20/471960/25 to help crack the case.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

POLICE UPDATE Six Hurt but No Life-Threatening Injuries

UK News

CHILD CRUELTY Man Jailed for Tattooing Kids with Permanent Inks

UK News

CODE CRACKERS Kent Drug Dealer ‘Zanyenergy’ Locked Up After Police Crack EncroChat Codes

UK News

MORE ARRESTS Two More Arrests in Drew Perham Murder Case

UK News

SUSPECT JAILED Hero Cops Rush Into Knife Attack to Save Man’s Life

UK News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Elderly Woman Severely Hurt in Crash Outside London Temple

UK News

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Man and Woman in Their 70s and 80s

UK News

Six Held After Shocking Shots Fired and Stabbing in Kingswinford

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Syrian Refugee Jailed for Brutal Rape of Glasgow Student

UK News

EXPOSED Man Busted for Shocking Public in Norwich and Wymondham

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Met Office Forecasts First Snowfall of the Year as Autumn Sets In

STORM BLAST Storm Pedro Hits UK with Rain and Snow – But Warmer Weather Is Brewing

UK News
Met Office Forecasts First Snowfall of the Year as Autumn Sets In

Storm Pedro Hits UK with Rain and Snow – But Warmer Weather Is Brewing

UK News

MONSTER JAILED Paedophile Boss of Online Abuse Rings Jailed for Over 11 Years

UK News

Paedophile Boss of Online Abuse Rings Jailed for Over 11 Years

UK News

FLIGHT DRAMA Drunk Air Rage Boss Yells “I Want to Fight You” at Crew Before Pummelling Paramedic at Heathrow

UK News

Drunk Air Rage Boss Yells “I Want to Fight You” at Crew Before Pummelling Paramedic at Heathrow

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Highest Jackpot Slots Available at Online Casinos

UK News

Highest Jackpot Slots Available at Online Casinos

UK News

FAMILY MOURNS Tragic Death of Malachy Dozie Mbah After Early Morning Crash in Newcastle-under-Lyme

UK News

Tragic Death of Malachy Dozie Mbah After Early Morning Crash in Newcastle-under-Lyme

UK News

DESPERATE PLEA Young Brits Desperate for £150k Neck Surgery Abroad as NHS Turns Back

UK News

Young Brits Desperate for £150k Neck Surgery Abroad as NHS Turns Back

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Master Casino Hold and Win Slots Winning Strategies

UK News

Master Casino Hold and Win Slots Winning Strategies

UK News

SAVAGE STABBING Teenager Jailed for Brutal Deptford Murder

UK News

Teenager Jailed for Brutal Deptford Murder

UK News

Bingo Online Strategies That Actually Work for Consistent Payouts

UK News

Bingo Online Strategies That Actually Work for Consistent Payouts

UK News
Watch Live