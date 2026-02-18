West Midlands Police are hunting two suspects caught on CCTV after a sizeable stash of cash was pinched from a shopper’s handbag in Kings Square, West Bromwich.

Grabbed in Broad Daylight

The brazen theft happened around 11.30am on 10 December. Despite trawling through CCTV footage, officers hit a dead end trying to ID the culprits.

Can You Help Catch These Crooks?

If you recognise these two, don’t stay silent. Contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website or ring 101.

Make sure to quote crime reference number 20/471960/25 to help crack the case.