Three people have been arrested after a Volkswagen Touareg crashed into a series of security bollards in Bradford city centre following an attempted police stop.

The incident happened on Aldermanbury late on Sunday, 1 November, when officers from West Yorkshire Police attempted to stop a black Volkswagen Touareg at approximately 11.07pm.

Moments later, the vehicle collided with several security bollards near City Park, causing damage to the protective barriers.

Two men, aged 37 and 38, and a 30-year-old woman were taken to hospital following the collision.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police attempted to stop vehicle before collision

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers had attempted to stop the vehicle shortly before the collision.

The circumstances surrounding the attempted stop and what caused the Volkswagen to strike the bollards have not been fully established.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police have not confirmed the suspected offences or whether any charges have been brought.

Security bollards withstand impact at Bradford City Park

Following the collision, City Park highlighted the role of its specially designed security barriers in protecting pedestrians and public spaces.

The bollards form part of a wider programme of safety improvements introduced around the popular city centre destination.

In a statement, City Park said: “These bollards were tested last night, and, safe to say, they did their job.”

The barriers are designed to prevent unauthorised vehicles from entering pedestrian areas and to reduce the risk posed by vehicles travelling at speed.

A specialist contractor is expected to inspect the damaged bollards this week to establish whether repairs or replacements are required.

The assessment will determine whether the barriers remain capable of providing the intended level of protection.

City Park highlights Martyn’s Law safety measures

The incident has also drawn attention to security improvements introduced around Bradford City Park over the past three years.

These include the installation of two defibrillators, an emergency bleed-control kit, upgraded LED lighting, additional CCTV coverage and PAS68-rated hostile vehicle mitigation bollards.

City Park referred to Martyn’s Law, formally known as the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, when explaining the importance of improving public safety.

The legislation was introduced following a campaign led by Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was among 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

It is intended to improve preparedness and protective security at qualifying public venues and events.

Although the Act received Royal Assent in April 2025, its requirements are not yet in force, with implementation expected in 2027.

Safety barriers to undergo inspection

City Park said the security equipment had been installed as part of efforts to create a safer environment for residents, workers and visitors.

The collision demonstrated the importance of physical barriers in restricting vehicle access to pedestrianised areas.

However, there has been no suggestion from police that the collision was terrorism-related.

The circumstances remain subject to police enquiries.

West Yorkshire Police have not confirmed whether the three arrested individuals have been released, remain in custody or face further action.