Three delivery drivers have been arrested over suspected immigration offences after Home Office officers and police stopped more than 30 vans leaving a DPD depot near Lincoln during a crackdown on illegal working.

Immigration Enforcement officers, supported by Lincolnshire Police, targeted the parcel distribution centre at Witham St Hughs on Monday 9 November 2026, following intelligence suggesting some drivers were working in the UK without permission.

Officers positioned themselves outside the depot and began stopping delivery vehicles after drivers had loaded their vans and started their morning rounds.

Two Indian nationals, who were asylum seekers and had previously entered Britain on student visas, were identified as having no right to work.

Both were arrested and subsequently released on immigration bail pending further investigation.

A third Indian national, suspected of overstaying his student visa, was later arrested while driving a DPD van.

The operation also uncovered suspected motoring offences, including uninsured vehicles and tyres below the legal tread limit.

Immigration Officers Stop Drivers Leaving DPD Warehouse

The enforcement operation followed intelligence reports suggesting people were working illegally within the parcel delivery network.

Officers were briefed from 6am before stopping vans as drivers departed the Witham St Hughs distribution centre.

Checks included drivers’ identities and immigration status, alongside vehicle inspections carried out by Lincolnshire Police.

By 9am, two men had been identified as having no right to work in the UK.

Both were wearing delivery uniforms and driving marked vans when officers stopped them.

Investigators subsequently identified a third man suspected of remaining in the UK after his student visa had expired.

More than 30 vans had been stopped by midday.

Two DPD Drivers and DHL Worker Arrested

Reports from the operation identified two of the immigration suspects as DPD drivers, while the third was working for DHL.

The arrests raised questions about how employment and right-to-work checks are carried out across parcel delivery operations, including work undertaken through delivery partners and subcontractors.

The Home Office has not announced any findings that either company knowingly employed someone without permission to work.

Further enquiries are expected to examine the employment arrangements involved and whether the relevant legal checks were carried out.

Police Uncover Drug-Driving and Vehicle Offences

Alongside the immigration checks, Lincolnshire Police carried out roadside enforcement inspections.

Officers identified vehicles being driven without insurance and vans with illegally worn tyres.

A 27-year-old man from the Nottingham area was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

He was subsequently released under investigation.

The motoring enquiries are separate from the immigration arrests, and police have not suggested that all the drivers stopped had committed offences.

Home Office Warns Parcel Delivery Companies

Chief Immigration Officer Stacey Donnelly, who attended the operation, said enforcement teams were increasingly encountering immigration offences within parcel delivery businesses.

“We know the abuse is there. Our work is to tackle that and also then tackle the employers as well.”

The Home Office recently held discussions with delivery companies about preventing illegal working within the sector.

Employers who fail to carry out the required checks can face substantial civil penalties if they employ someone without permission to work.

The maximum penalty is currently £45,000 per illegal worker for a first breach, rising to £60,000 per worker for repeat breaches.

Those penalties are not automatic. Liability depends on the circumstances, including whether an employer has established the required statutory excuse through compliant right-to-work checks.

DPD Responds to Immigration Enforcement Operation

DPD said it had systems in place for checking the right to work of employees and delivery partners.

The company said it remained committed to cooperating with the Home Office to prevent illegal working within its operations.

The investigation follows other enforcement visits involving the parcel delivery sector, including an operation at a DPD depot in Edinburgh in October.

Three people were arrested in that separate investigation over suspected immigration offences.

The Home Office has said it is working with delivery companies to improve compliance and identify employment arrangements that may enable illegal working.

Immigration Investigation Continues

The three men detained during the Lincolnshire operation remain subject to further immigration enquiries.

Officers are also investigating the suspected motoring offences identified during the roadside checks.

No criminal charges against the three immigration suspects have been confirmed in the reporting available.

The Home Office has not announced any civil penalties against DPD or DHL arising from the Witham St Hughs operation.