Brutal attack leaves victim seriously injured

Three thugs involved in the shocking kidnap of a man in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, have been locked up. Toma Vitkauskaite, 26, Emilio Romano, 24, and Mohammed Hussain, 24, were sentenced to six years each at Hull Crown Court.

The chilling incident in June 2025 left the victim with life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

Victim survives horrifying ordeal

Detective Constable Simon Holmes of Humberside Police revealed the victim endured “a horrific level of violence and trauma in a targeted and premeditated attack”. He added: “Despite the severity of his injuries, it is fortunate the man managed to escape and has made a full recovery.”

Guilty pleas entered in trial

Vitkauskaite, from Eppleworth Road, Cottingham, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and false imprisonment early in the trial.

Hussain, of Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, admitted false imprisonment and assault on day two.

Romano, from Hadleigh Close, Hull, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and assault on day three.

The trio’s premeditated attack has sent shockwaves through the local community, with justice now served.