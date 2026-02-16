Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Three jailed over vicious East Yorkshire kidnap

  Brutal attack leaves victim seriously injured Three thugs involved in the shocking kidnap of...

Published: 5:47 pm February 16, 2026
Updated: 5:47 pm February 16, 2026

 

Brutal attack leaves victim seriously injured

Three thugs involved in the shocking kidnap of a man in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, have been locked up. Toma Vitkauskaite, 26, Emilio Romano, 24, and Mohammed Hussain, 24, were sentenced to six years each at Hull Crown Court.

The chilling incident in June 2025 left the victim with life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

Victim survives horrifying ordeal

Detective Constable Simon Holmes of Humberside Police revealed the victim endured “a horrific level of violence and trauma in a targeted and premeditated attack”. He added: “Despite the severity of his injuries, it is fortunate the man managed to escape and has made a full recovery.”

Guilty pleas entered in trial

  • Vitkauskaite, from Eppleworth Road, Cottingham, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and false imprisonment early in the trial.
  • Hussain, of Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, admitted false imprisonment and assault on day two.
  • Romano, from Hadleigh Close, Hull, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and assault on day three.

The trio’s premeditated attack has sent shockwaves through the local community, with justice now served.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

NIGHT OF TERROR Death Sentence for Trio in Shocking Gang Rape and Murder Near Hampi

World News

BRUTAL ATTACK Three jailed over vicious East Yorkshire kidnap

UK News

DEVIOUS THUGS Teen Thugs Convicted of Manslaughter After Brutal Beach Attack

Court News

Gunman jailed for 28 years after shooting e-bike rider in rush-hour road rage attack

UK News

SHOTS FIRED Gunshots fired and a fatal stabbing rocked South London in just one day

UK News

AIRPORT RAMPAGE Brit Goes Berserk, Smashes Check-In Kiosks

UK News

ZOMBIE KNIFE Zombie Knife Drug Dealer Busted and Jailed in Cardiff

UK News

PARK SEX ATTACK Teen Girl Hospitalised After Horrific Sexual Assault in East London Park

UK News

EXTRA POWERS Dispersal Order Hits Sittingbourne Amid Rising Nuisance Fears

UK News

How Technical SEO Supports Travel Website Performance

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Duo Locked Up for Peddling Class A Drugs in South Wales

UK News

Duo Locked Up for Peddling Class A Drugs in South Wales

UK News

KNIFE AND BASEBALL BAT Jealous Feud Ends in Stabbing Conviction

UK News

Jealous Feud Ends in Stabbing Conviction

UK News

POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Hunt Man in Shocking Gloucester Sexual Assault

UK News

Police Hunt Man in Shocking Gloucester Sexual Assault

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

POLISH NATIONAL GUNDOWN Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Man Fatally Shot in Southampton

UK News

Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Man Fatally Shot in Southampton

UK News

JAIL BREAK Two Men Nabbed and Jailed After Daring HMP Leyhill Prison Break

UK News

Two Men Nabbed and Jailed After Daring HMP Leyhill Prison Break

UK News

MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Two Jailed After Massive Cannabis Grow Bust in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News

Two Jailed After Massive Cannabis Grow Bust in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

ARRESTS MADE Baby Seriously Injured in Shocking M6 Crash

UK News

Baby Seriously Injured in Shocking M6 Crash

UK News

RHODE ISLAND SHOOTING Multiple Shots Fired at Boys’ Hockey Game in Rhode Island

UK News

Multiple Shots Fired at Boys’ Hockey Game in Rhode Island

UK News

HGV HORROR CRASH Two Boys Seriously Hurt in M6 Horror Crash

UK News

Two Boys Seriously Hurt in M6 Horror Crash

UK News
Watch Live