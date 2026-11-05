Firefighters have been called to three major heathland fires across the Poole area in Dorset, with crews continuing to tackle a blaze covering approximately seven hectares at Canford Heath.

Emergency services were deployed to Upton Heath, Canford Heath Nature Reserve and Ham Common on Wednesday evening, 4 November 2026, in a major operation involving multiple fire crews.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that firefighters remained at Canford Heath on Thursday, 5 November, working to extinguish the flames.

The cause of all three fires remains unknown, with investigations now under way to establish how they started.

Firefighters tackle three heathland fires across Poole

The emergency response involved crews from across Dorset, supported by neighbouring fire services and specialist rescue teams.

Firefighters were called to separate incidents at Upton Heath, Canford Heath Nature Reserve and Ham Common as flames spread across areas of heathland.

The incidents required substantial resources, with assistance provided by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, Dorset Police and Wessex Rescue.

The fire service said the scale of the incidents placed significant demands on crews responding across the Poole area.

Canford Heath fire spreads across seven hectares

Crews were originally called to Canford Heath at approximately 7.39pm on Wednesday after reports of a large fire.

Fourteen fire appliances and around 60 firefighters were deployed during the initial response, with crews brought in from across Dorset and neighbouring Hampshire.

Residents reported seeing large flames and thick smoke rising above the nature reserve.

Poole Fire Station advised people living nearby to keep their windows and doors closed because of the smoke.

In its latest update, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the affected area had reached approximately seven hectares.

Firefighters remained at the scene on Thursday as efforts continued to extinguish the fire.

Investigation launched into cause of fires

The fire service has confirmed it is investigating how the three separate blazes began.

In a statement, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Whilst we don’t yet have a cause of these fires, we are trying to establish how these fires started and carrying out investigations.”

No official finding has been made about whether any of the fires were started deliberately.

The service has urged anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding the incidents to contact Crimestoppers.

Emergency services praised for major response

The firefighting operation involved support from several organisations.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service provided assistance to crews working in Dorset, while Dorset Police and Wessex Rescue supported the wider emergency response.

The three incidents affected areas of environmentally sensitive heathland.

Canford Heath, Upton Heath and Ham Common contain important habitats for wildlife, including species that depend on lowland heath.

Fire damage can have a significant impact on vegetation and wildlife, although the full environmental consequences of the latest incidents have not yet been assessed.

Witnesses urged to contact Crimestoppers

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around Upton Heath, Canford Heath Nature Reserve or Ham Common on Wednesday evening is being urged to come forward.

Information about how any of the fires may have started can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Members of the public are advised to avoid areas where firefighters are still operating and allow emergency vehicles access.

The fire service has not confirmed any injuries in its latest statement.

Further updates are expected as firefighters complete their work and investigators establish the circumstances surrounding the three fires.