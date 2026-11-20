Police are hunting three masked men after a late-night break-in at a property in Swindon, during which one of the suspects is believed to have been carrying a weapon.

The incident happened in Bowleymead at about 11pm on Tuesday 17 November.

Wiltshire Police said a weapon was believed to have been used to damage part of the building. The suspects fled, and officers believe nothing was taken from a shed.

Police release descriptions of suspects

One man was described as wearing a black hoodie, grey trousers and a black balaclava. Another wore a black jacket with a white logo, grey tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

The third suspect wore a black jacket with a grey hood, green tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Officers are also investigating whether a fourth person was in the area at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting 54260138069.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.