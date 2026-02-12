Chaos erupted in Bearwood just before 6pm on 11 February, leaving three men injured and police scrambling to piece together what went down.

Injured Taken to Hospital

West Midlands Police confirmed two men walked into the hospital following the fracas, while a third needed an ambulance for treatment. Their injuries are currently under assessment.

Police Investigate, Area Cordoned Off

The investigation is in its early days. Officers have sealed off Bearwood Road as they gather evidence and interview witnesses to uncover the full story. Three suspects have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Appeal for Witnesses

Authorities believe it’s an isolated incident but are keeping a strong police presence in the area tonight. Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact police on 101 or via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting log 4666 of 11 February.