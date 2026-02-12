Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BAR BRAWL Three Men Arrested After Shocking Bearwood Brawl

Chaos erupted in Bearwood just before 6pm on 11 February, leaving three men injured and...

Published: 9:48 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 8:49 pm February 12, 2026

Chaos erupted in Bearwood just before 6pm on 11 February, leaving three men injured and police scrambling to piece together what went down.

Injured Taken to Hospital

West Midlands Police confirmed two men walked into the hospital following the fracas, while a third needed an ambulance for treatment. Their injuries are currently under assessment.

Police Investigate, Area Cordoned Off

The investigation is in its early days. Officers have sealed off Bearwood Road as they gather evidence and interview witnesses to uncover the full story. Three suspects have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Appeal for Witnesses

Authorities believe it’s an isolated incident but are keeping a strong police presence in the area tonight. Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact police on 101 or via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting log 4666 of 11 February.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SCUMBAGS Elderly Men Hurt in Dudley Gold and Silver Coin Heist

UK News

PAEDO STING Alleged Paedophile Busted at Swindon Pub

UK News

STERN WARNING Hero Passer-by Saves Man From Frozen Lake After Dog Rescue Goes Wrong

UK News

SMASH AND GRAB Thieves Smash Vehicle Into Lindfield Co-op in Dead of Night

UK News

BREAKING

CHAOTIC SCENES Violent Brawl Forces Jet2 Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Brussel

UK News

EMERGENCY LANDING Engine Blows Apart Mid-Air on Lagos Flight

UK News

BROKE THE RULES Probation Officer Jailed for Secret Affair with Murderer at Britain’s Toughest Prison

UK News

REAPEAT OFFENDER Pervert Jailed 12 Days After Release for Exposing Himself on Train

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News

FIRE RISK BMW Recalls 575,000 Cars Worldwide Over Fire Risk

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FIRST PICTURES Man Stabbed in Hoxton Sparks Midnight Mayhem

UK News

Man Stabbed in Hoxton Sparks Midnight Mayhem

UK News

GONE BUST Evri Parcels in Oxford Stuck for Two Weeks After Courier Partner Goes Bust

UK News

Evri Parcels in Oxford Stuck for Two Weeks After Courier Partner Goes Bust

UK News

MOCKED ON LINE Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

UK News

Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MURDER NOT SUICIDE Jeffrey Epstein’s death a murder, not suicide, claims pathologist who saw post mortem

UK News

Jeffrey Epstein’s death a murder, not suicide, claims pathologist who saw post mortem

UK News
Anthony Esan, 24, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Soldier Remanded In Custody

DRUG ADDICT KNIFEMAN Man Who Tried to Kill Army Officer in Chatham Knife Attack Jailed for Life

Breaking News
Anthony Esan, 24, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Soldier Remanded In Custody

Man Who Tried to Kill Army Officer in Chatham Knife Attack Jailed for Life

Breaking News

MASS HAUL Two Men Locked Up Over Massive Clydebank Cannabis Farm

UK News

Two Men Locked Up Over Massive Clydebank Cannabis Farm

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live