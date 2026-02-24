Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Murder of Suhail Choudry

  Murder Charges in Bradford Three men have been charged in connection with the murder...

Published: 2:26 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 2:26 pm February 24, 2026

 

Murder Charges in Bradford

Three men have been charged in connection with the murder of Suhail Choudry. Mohammed Aliyan Khan, 23, Faisal Khan, 26—both from Malsis Road—and Hakeem Gulzar, 27, face charges of murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and violent disorder.

Police Arrest Two More in Ongoing Investigation

All three men, who identify as Asian Pakistani, were remanded in custody and are set to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court later today (24 February).

Police have also arrested two more suspects: a 36-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender, and a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Both remain in custody for questioning.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

HOME OFFICE GOLD CARD TO STAY Afghan Fugitive Raped, Fled Austria, and Snuck Into UK on Multiple Fake IDs – Home Office Gave Him Permanent Stay

UK News

A29 Shut After Massive HGV Crash Near Madehurst

National News

RISKY RESCUE Cockapoo Rescued After 11-Hour Cliff Drama in Dorset

UK News

HIT BY A TRAIN Tragic Fatality on London Rails Shuts Down Line

UK News

‘Croydon War’ TikTok Trend Sparks School Scare Across London

UK News

MULTI VEHICLE COLLISON M3 Southbound Shut After 7-Car Pile-Up in Hampshire Updated

UK News

DEEPLY MISSED Tragic Death of 24-Year-Old Sukhanpreet Kaur in Early Morning Crash

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Jailed for Six Years in Oxford Crack Cocaine Bust

UK News

POLICE STAND OFF Baby Kidnapper Brought Down Without a Shot Fired

Crime, UK News

HEART BREAKING Soldier’s Final Call to Ex: “You Won’t Hear From Me Again” Before 80mph Crash

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ROBOCOP 118 Ashford Cop Bags Over 100 Arrests in a Year

UK News

Ashford Cop Bags Over 100 Arrests in a Year

UK News

NAMED AND PICTURED First Photo of Man Fatally Stabbed on Wimbledon Night Out

UK News

First Photo of Man Fatally Stabbed on Wimbledon Night Out

UK News

Duchess of Edinburgh Visits UK-Funded Somali Health Programme Ahead of International Women’s Day

UK News

Duchess of Edinburgh Visits UK-Funded Somali Health Programme Ahead of International Women’s Day

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

Man Charged with Rape Set to Face Court in Leominster

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

Man Charged with Rape Set to Face Court in Leominster

UK News

Dinghy Mystery Solved in Plymouth

UK News

Dinghy Mystery Solved in Plymouth

UK News

SHUTDOWN M25 Chaos Two Lorries Smash Near Brentwood, Power Lines Down

Breaking News

M25 Chaos Two Lorries Smash Near Brentwood, Power Lines Down

Breaking News
MORE FROM UKNIP

ON THE BUSES Fugitive Drill Rapper Caught on Bus CCTV After Hospital Escape

UK News

Fugitive Drill Rapper Caught on Bus CCTV After Hospital Escape

UK News

HIT AND RUN Horror Crash in Coventry: Pedestrian Left Fighting for Life

UK News

Horror Crash in Coventry: Pedestrian Left Fighting for Life

UK News

DOG LEFT AT CRIME SCENE Dog Left Behind in Bizarre Car Theft Escape in Whittlesey

UK News

Dog Left Behind in Bizarre Car Theft Escape in Whittlesey

UK News
Watch Live