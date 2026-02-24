Murder Charges in Bradford

Three men have been charged in connection with the murder of Suhail Choudry. Mohammed Aliyan Khan, 23, Faisal Khan, 26—both from Malsis Road—and Hakeem Gulzar, 27, face charges of murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and violent disorder.

Police Arrest Two More in Ongoing Investigation

All three men, who identify as Asian Pakistani, were remanded in custody and are set to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court later today (24 February).

Police have also arrested two more suspects: a 36-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender, and a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Both remain in custody for questioning.