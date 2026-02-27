Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRIO FOUND GUILTY Three Men Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder After Shocking Hanworth Park Stabbing

  Keith Preddie, Daniel Matos, and Joshua Cowley were convicted of brutally stabbing 19-year-old Tyler...

Published: 5:38 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 5:38 pm February 27, 2026

 

Keith Preddie, Daniel Matos, and Joshua Cowley were convicted of brutally stabbing 19-year-old Tyler Donnelly.

Met Police Crack Case After Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

Three men have been found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Tyler Donnelly, despite initially denying even knowing him. Keith Preddie, 34, Daniel Matos, 23, and Joshua Cowley, 29, appeared at the Old Bailey following a hard-fought five-week trial. Their conviction brings justice for Tyler, who was fatally stabbed in Hanworth Park, Feltham, last January.

 

The Met Police’s meticulous investigation saw officers pore over hours of CCTV and electronic data, ultimately linking the trio to the scene. Tyler was found with multiple stab wounds, including a fatal neck injury, and tragically died at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Speaks Out on Knife Crime and Drugs

“My thoughts and those of my team remain with Tyler’s family, who endured the horror of reliving that terrible night in court,” said Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie. “Each defendant played a part in this horrific violence. Our team worked relentlessly to make sure they faced justice.” “Howie highlighted the chilling link between drug activity and violent crime: “This case also shows the devastating impact drugs have on our communities. Tackling drug supply is vital to stopping violence like this tearing families apart.”

The Investigation That Won Ticking Clock

  • Officers rushed to Hanworth Park on 25 January 2024 after Tyler was found unresponsive at 7:40am.
  • CCTV footage showed Tyler entering the park around 9pm the night before, with Preddie, Matos, and Cowley cycling in and out shortly after.
  • Matos’ electronic tag confirmed his presence at the park near the time of the attack.
  • Police seized a blood-stained hoodie from Matos’ room, later linked to Tyler.
  • All three men denied knowing Tyler during interviews, but were charged with murder on 30 January.
  • A retrial began in January after a hung jury, ending with unanimous guilty verdicts on 27 February.

Next Steps: Sentencing Set for March

The convicted men will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 17 March. The Met remains steadfast in its campaign to rid London’s streets of knives and violent crime, pledging continued action against offenders.

More news from Cowley

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SPECIAL POWERS Met Police Deploy Special Powers Amid ‘Red vs Blue’ School Fight Chaos in Greenwich

UK News

AIR MILES ANDY EX Sarah Ferguson’s Secret Plea: First Class Flight Upgrade From Jeffrey Epstein Revealed

UK News

STABBED IN THE NECK 13-Year-Old Boy Faces Court Over Brutal Stabbing Attack at London School

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Paedophile Nabbed at Gatwick Trying to Meet 14-Year-Old Victim

UK News

How Lotto Advertising Has Changed Over Time

UK News

Police Issue Warning Over Alleged Organised School Fights Linked to Social Media Trend in Kent

UK News

SCUMBAG Dutchman Nabbed for Defacing Winston Churchill Statue

UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Two Held Over Brutal Potters Bar Robbery

UK News

Community Warning Shared Over Planned Youth Gatherings at Croydon Shopping Centres

UK News
A Man From Tidworth Has Been Fined And Banned From The Roads After Being Caught Drink Driving And Possessing An Offensive Weapon

REMANDED Dangerous Driving Sparks Police Chase

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GRUESOME Ashford Man Locked Up for Rape and False Imprisonment

UK News

Ashford Man Locked Up for Rape and False Imprisonment

UK News

DON"T BE A SHEEP Police Shut Down Rumours of Croydon ‘School War’

UK News

Police Shut Down Rumours of Croydon ‘School War’

UK News

RED AND BLUE SOCIAL WARS Bexley Police Clamp Down on ‘Bexley Wars’ with Dispersal Order

UK News

Bexley Police Clamp Down on ‘Bexley Wars’ with Dispersal Order

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

DESPERATE EFFORTS Southampton Rapist Jailed for 10 Years After Trying to Pin Blame

UK News

Southampton Rapist Jailed for 10 Years After Trying to Pin Blame

UK News

Four North East residents charged over £200k fake Covid vaccine passport scam in NCA and NHS probe

UK News

Four North East residents charged over £200k fake Covid vaccine passport scam in NCA and NHS probe

UK News

TOUCH AND GO Soham Killer Ian Huntley Clings to Life After Brutal Prison Beating

UK News

Soham Killer Ian Huntley Clings to Life After Brutal Prison Beating

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Schools Close Early as Police Brace for Violent ‘School Wars’ TikTok Trend

UK News

Schools Close Early as Police Brace for Violent ‘School Wars’ TikTok Trend

UK News

HEART OF DEFENCE King Makes First Royal Visit to Northwood Military HQ

UK News

King Makes First Royal Visit to Northwood Military HQ

UK News

TWO YEAR OLD SAVED Two-Year-Old Girl Saved by Armed Police in Dramatic Rescue

UK News

Two-Year-Old Girl Saved by Armed Police in Dramatic Rescue

UK News
Watch Live