Keith Preddie, Daniel Matos, and Joshua Cowley were convicted of brutally stabbing 19-year-old Tyler Donnelly.

Met Police Crack Case After Teen’s Fatal Stabbing

Three men have been found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Tyler Donnelly, despite initially denying even knowing him. Keith Preddie, 34, Daniel Matos, 23, and Joshua Cowley, 29, appeared at the Old Bailey following a hard-fought five-week trial. Their conviction brings justice for Tyler, who was fatally stabbed in Hanworth Park, Feltham, last January.

The Met Police’s meticulous investigation saw officers pore over hours of CCTV and electronic data, ultimately linking the trio to the scene. Tyler was found with multiple stab wounds, including a fatal neck injury, and tragically died at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Speaks Out on Knife Crime and Drugs

“My thoughts and those of my team remain with Tyler’s family, who endured the horror of reliving that terrible night in court,” said Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie. “Each defendant played a part in this horrific violence. Our team worked relentlessly to make sure they faced justice.” “Howie highlighted the chilling link between drug activity and violent crime: “This case also shows the devastating impact drugs have on our communities. Tackling drug supply is vital to stopping violence like this tearing families apart.”

The Investigation That Won Ticking Clock

Officers rushed to Hanworth Park on 25 January 2024 after Tyler was found unresponsive at 7:40am.

CCTV footage showed Tyler entering the park around 9pm the night before, with Preddie, Matos, and Cowley cycling in and out shortly after.

Matos’ electronic tag confirmed his presence at the park near the time of the attack.

Police seized a blood-stained hoodie from Matos’ room, later linked to Tyler.

All three men denied knowing Tyler during interviews, but were charged with murder on 30 January.

A retrial began in January after a hung jury, ending with unanimous guilty verdicts on 27 February.

Next Steps: Sentencing Set for March

The convicted men will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 17 March. The Met remains steadfast in its campaign to rid London’s streets of knives and violent crime, pledging continued action against offenders.

