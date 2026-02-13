Watch Live
SAVAGE ATTACK Three Men Locked Up After Savage Blackburn Car Park Brawl

Three men have been jailed for their part in a violent fight in a Blackburn...

Published: 4:22 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 6:37 am February 14, 2026

Three men have been jailed for their part in a violent fight in a Blackburn car park.

Hospital Staff Alert Police After Stabbing

The brutal clash erupted on 23rd July 2022 between two rival groups in Blackburn. Trouble sparked when two men, Amjad Faqy and Twana Gharib, arrived at Royal Blackburn Hospital with stab wounds. They claimed they had been attacked during the fight involving Bilbas Tahir.

CCTV Captures Armed Brawl

Police launched an investigation and CCTV footage from the nearby Go Outdoors store on Throstle Street revealed the chaos. Two cars pulled up, with several men jumping out armed with weapons. They charged at each other, sparking a violent fight. Once it ended, each group fled the scene in their vehicles.

Guilty Pleas Lead to Jail Time

Tahir, 43, of Woodlea Road, Blackburn, Faqy, 52, of Bombay Street, Blackburn, and Gharib, 35, homeless, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Preston Crown Court. They were sentenced this week: Tahir got 23 months, Gharib 21 months, and Faqy 20 months behind bars.

Det Con Matthew Gallagher, Lancashire Police: “This was a serious outbreak of disorder in a public place in Blackburn. Weapons were used, and people were injured. We take all reports of violence seriously and will bring offenders to justice.”

