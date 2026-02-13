Three men have been jailed for a massive car-key burglary racket across Birmingham, with thefts valued at nearly £2 million. The gang hit over 100 times, stealing high-end cars using cunning methods.

Lock Snapping and Fraudulent Plates

Callum James, Jack Bardini, and Deche Luton-Howe were sentenced on Thursday (12 Feb) at Birmingham Crown Court for offences spanning from August 2024 to April 2025. The pair, James and Bardin,i targeted homes, snapping locks to grab car keys before nicking luxury vehicles.

After stealing the cars, the gang slapped fake number plates on them to dodge the cops. They even posed for pics and filmed themselves driving recklessly in the stolen motors.

Distinctive Jackets and Key Evidence

A major breakthrough came when investigators spotted James wearing unique jackets during the burglaries. He was caught on camera wearing one just an hour before his arrest, helping police piece the case together.

Guilty Pleas and Lengthy Sentences

Callum James, 24, Quinton Road West – 9 years for conspiracy to commit burglary, steal vehicles, and conceal criminal property

Jack Bardini, 18, Kelfield Avenue – 6 years 9 months for similar offences

Deche Luton-Howe, 25, Clunbury Road – 2 years 3 months for making and supplying fraudulent number plates

The trio were arrested between April and June last year. James admitted to 75 offences, Bardini to 31, while Luton-Howe took the rap for producing fake number plates used on the stolen vehicles.

West Midlands Police praised the thorough investigation that brought the organised burglary gang to justice, putting a stop to their high-value crime spree across Birmingham.