Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CRIME SPREE Three Men Locked Up Over £2 Million Car-Key Burglary Spree in Birmingham

Three men have been jailed for a massive car-key burglary racket across Birmingham, with thefts...

Published: 3:47 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 6:48 am February 14, 2026

Three men have been jailed for a massive car-key burglary racket across Birmingham, with thefts valued at nearly £2 million. The gang hit over 100 times, stealing high-end cars using cunning methods.

Lock Snapping and Fraudulent Plates

Callum James, Jack Bardini, and Deche Luton-Howe were sentenced on Thursday (12 Feb) at Birmingham Crown Court for offences spanning from August 2024 to April 2025. The pair, James and Bardin,i targeted homes, snapping locks to grab car keys before nicking luxury vehicles.

After stealing the cars, the gang slapped fake number plates on them to dodge the cops. They even posed for pics and filmed themselves driving recklessly in the stolen motors.

Distinctive Jackets and Key Evidence

A major breakthrough came when investigators spotted James wearing unique jackets during the burglaries. He was caught on camera wearing one just an hour before his arrest, helping police piece the case together.

Guilty Pleas and Lengthy Sentences

  • Callum James, 24, Quinton Road West – 9 years for conspiracy to commit burglary, steal vehicles, and conceal criminal property
  • Jack Bardini, 18, Kelfield Avenue – 6 years 9 months for similar offences
  • Deche Luton-Howe, 25, Clunbury Road – 2 years 3 months for making and supplying fraudulent number plates

The trio were arrested between April and June last year. James admitted to 75 offences, Bardini to 31, while Luton-Howe took the rap for producing fake number plates used on the stolen vehicles.

West Midlands Police praised the thorough investigation that brought the organised burglary gang to justice, putting a stop to their high-value crime spree across Birmingham.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MIGRANT CRISIS Green Councillor Under Fire for Valentine’s Cards to Male Asylum Seekers

UK News

What Artificial Intelligence Means for Everyday Digital Entertainment

UK News

SAVAGE ATTACK Three Men Locked Up After Savage Blackburn Car Park Brawl

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

ATTEMP MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shocking Sheerness Assault

UK News

LENGTHY PROBE 73-Year-Old Carmarthenshire Man Jailed for Drugging and Abducting Teen

UK News

KILLER NAMED AND PICTURED Teen Killer Named as He Turns 18

Breaking News

FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash After Dangerous Overtake

UK News

CRIME SPREE Three Men Locked Up Over £2 Million Car-Key Burglary Spree in Birmingham

UK News

CARNAGE ON CAMPUS French Activist, 23, Beaten to Death in Shocking Lyon Attack

UK News

LUXURY LIFE Crewe Drug Dealer Snared After Raking In Over £500k – Jailed for Seven Years

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firefighters Rush to Rescue Cow Trapped in Mud

UK News

Firefighters Rush to Rescue Cow Trapped in Mud

UK News

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Launch: The Death Knell for Farage’s Number 10 Dream?

UK News

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Launch: The Death Knell for Farage’s Number 10 Dream?

UK News

LOCKDOWN Suspicious Item Sparks Tesco Lockdown in Slough

UK News

Suspicious Item Sparks Tesco Lockdown in Slough

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

JAILED Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News

Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News

Organised Crime Gang Busted: Over £500k Made from Massive Cannabis Operation

UK News

Organised Crime Gang Busted: Over £500k Made from Massive Cannabis Operation

UK News

Rugeley Man Jailed Over Exotic Animal Crime

UK News

Rugeley Man Jailed Over Exotic Animal Crime

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

OFFICER KILLED Police Officer Dies in Tragic Crash – Tributes Flood In

UK News

Police Officer Dies in Tragic Crash – Tributes Flood In

UK News

Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

UK News

Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

UK News

THEFT SPREE Bristol Man Caught After £40,000 Shoplifting Spree

UK News

Bristol Man Caught After £40,000 Shoplifting Spree

UK News
Watch Live