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LIFE CHANGING Three Rushed to Hospital After Serious M25 Crash Near Clacket Lane Services as Motorway Closed

Girl, 16, dies after being hit by car near Highgate School as driver arrested

Three people have been taken to hospital following a serious collision involving a car and a van on the M25 near Clacket Lane Services, which forced the closure of the clockwise motorway between Sevenoaks and Godstone on Friday morning (23 October).

Emergency services were called at approximately 8.40am following reports of a road traffic collision near Junction 6 at Godstone.

The crash resulted in the full closure of the M25 clockwise between Junction 5 at Chevening and Junction 6 at Godstone, causing significant delays for motorists travelling through Kent and Surrey.

The M26 westbound was also closed between Junction 3 of the M20 and the M25 while emergency services responded.

Three Casualties Taken to St George’s Hospital

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed that three people were assessed and treated at the scene before being transported to St George’s Hospital in London for further medical treatment.

An ambulance service spokesperson said:

“Three patients were assessed and treated at the scene, before all were taken to St George’s Hospital in London for further medical treatment.”

The emergency response included ambulance crews and a critical care paramedic.

The Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex also attended, with its team arriving by road.

The nature and severity of the patients’ injuries have not been confirmed.

Surrey Police and Firefighters Attend Collision

Surrey Police, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the collision.

National Highways reported that a car and van were involved in the incident, which occurred at approximately 8.42am.

The collision happened on one of the busiest sections of the M25, close to Clacket Lane Services and the Kent-Surrey boundary.

Emergency workers attended the scene while traffic officers implemented closures and diversions to protect those involved and allow the response to continue.

The cause of the collision has not been confirmed.

M25 Clockwise and M26 Westbound Closures

National Highways confirmed that the M25 clockwise was closed between:

  • Junction 5: Chevening Interchange, serving Sevenoaks and the A21.
  • Junction 6: Godstone Interchange, serving the A22, Caterham, Redhill and surrounding areas.

The M26 westbound was also closed from Junction 3 of the M20 towards the M25.

The closures caused disruption for drivers travelling towards Godstone, the M23 and Gatwick Airport.

Motorists were advised to allow extra journey time and follow official diversion signs.

M25 Diversion Route Via Westerham and Oxted

National Highways advised motorists travelling clockwise to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol.

Drivers were directed to leave at Junction 5 and continue via the A21 before joining the A25 towards Westerham.

The route passes through Sundridge, Brasted, Westerham, Limpsfield and Oxted before continuing towards Godstone.

At the A25/A22 roundabout, motorists should follow the A22 towards the M25 Junction 6 interchange and rejoin the clockwise motorway towards Gatwick.

For M26 traffic, National Highways advised drivers to continue on the M20 to Junction 1, join the M25 clockwise towards Junction 5 and then follow the same diversion.

Latest M25 Traffic Information

Traffic monitoring reports confirmed the full clockwise closure between Junctions 5 and 6 during Friday morning.

Motorists should check the latest National Highways updates before setting out, as traffic restrictions and estimated reopening times may change during the recovery operation.

There has been no confirmed update in the information available establishing the current condition of the three patients or the cause of the collision.

This is a developing incident. UKNIP will update the report as further information becomes available from emergency services and National Highways.

 

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