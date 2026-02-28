Three Teens Locked Up for Manchester Stabbing Murder of 14-Year-Old Ibrahima Seck

Three teenage boys have been sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Ibrahima Seck in Manchester last summer, Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Friday, 27 February 2026.

Murderer Gets Nearly 12 Years Behind Bars

A 14-year-old boy found guilty of murdering Ibrahima at Manchester Crown Court on 22 December 2025 has been detained for 11 years and 10 months at a young offender institution. Two other teenagers, a second 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, were convicted of manslaughter and handed sentences of two years and four months, and two years and 10 months respectively.

Two Adults Given Suspended Sentences for Helping Offenders

Keri Dobson and Naomi Heavens, both from Moston, received 12-month suspended sentences after being convicted of assisting offenders linked to the case.

Tragic Attack on Football-Bound Teen

The horror unfolded on 8 June 2025, when Ibrahima was stabbed in Moston while heading to play football. The attack began after Ibrahima and his friends were confronted by the three teenagers, leading to a fight.

Ibrahima was chased into a pub car park, where one of the 14-year-olds delivered the fatal stab. Despite severe injuries, he managed to reach a nearby house on Nevin Road to ask for help and name his attacker before dying in the hospital.

Family Mourns ‘Innocent’ Boy Taken Too Soon

“Ibrahima was a very nice boy. He was not at all a bad person. Every person in the world would like Ibrahima if they met him. He was smiling all the time, always wanting to help. He is an innocent person. Why Ibrahima?” “He was funny, caring, and hard-working. He was our best friend, and he looked after me. He was so smiley and always made everybody laugh. They have not only killed Ibrahima but the whole family and all those people who loved him. Why would anyone do this to him? He did nothing wrong.” – Mamadou Seck, Ibrahima’s father

