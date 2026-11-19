A person has died following an incident on the railway tracks at Todmorden station in West Yorkshire, causing major disruption to train services between Rochdale and Hebden Bridge.

British Transport Police confirmed that emergency services were called to the station at 10.59am on Thursday 19 November following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics attended, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The force confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious and that a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Rail lines reopen after emergency response

Train services between Rochdale and Hebden Bridge were suspended while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The closure affected Northern services through Todmorden, with passengers facing cancellations, delays and changes to scheduled journeys.

National Rail subsequently confirmed that emergency services had completed their work and all affected lines had reopened.

Its update stated: “The emergency services have now completed their work dealing with an incident between Burnley Manchester Road / Hebden Bridge and Rochdale, allowing all lines to reopen.”

However, passengers were warned that services could still be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 30 minutes while the timetable recovered.

Disruption was initially expected to continue until 3pm.

Northern also confirmed the reopening of the lines, with some services requiring alternative transport arrangements during the disruption.

Death not being treated as suspicious

British Transport Police has not released the identity of the person who died or further details about the circumstances.

The incident affected rail connections between West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, including services travelling through Todmorden, Littleborough and Rochdale.

Passengers can check the latest train running information through National Rail or Northern service updates.