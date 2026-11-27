Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been charged with failing to provide police with the PIN code for his mobile phone after returning to the UK from Russia.

Robinson, 43, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of refusing to provide the code after being detained at Heathrow Airport on 13 June 2026.

The Metropolitan Police said he had travelled from Russia via Turkey before officers stopped him under counter-terrorism border powers.

He has been charged by postal requisition with “wilfully failing to comply with a duty” imposed under counter-terrorism legislation.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court hearing in December

Robinson is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 14 December.

The allegation concerns the phone’s access code. The charge does not amount to a conviction, and Robinson has not yet entered a plea to the new allegation in court.

Police have not said that he faces a terrorism charge. The allegation concerns compliance with powers used by officers at the border.

Separate harassment conviction under appeal

The new proceedings are separate from a harassment case in which Robinson was convicted at Southwark Crown Court in October.

He was found guilty of harassing two Daily Mail journalists and causing them to fear violence. He denied those allegations.

Court staff confirmed this week that he has applied to challenge his convictions at the Court of Appeal. A decision on whether his appeal can proceed has not yet been made.

Sentencing in that separate case is scheduled for December. The maximum prison term reported in connection with the harassment convictions is not the potential sentence for the new phone PIN allegation.