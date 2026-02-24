Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIREARMS FIBS Top Cop Axed for Fake Skills and Dangerous Driving

Met Chief Inspector fired for reckless police driving and lying about his credentials. Speeding Without...

Published: 5:05 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 5:05 pm February 24, 2026

Met Chief Inspector fired for reckless police driving and lying about his credentials.

Speeding Without a Licence to Thrill

Chief Inspector Andrew Du, working at Central North Command Unit, has been sacked after a disciplinary hearing on 23 February proved he repeatedly drove marked police cars at breakneck speeds without the proper training or authorisation.

Du even switched on blue lights and sirens unlawfully, putting the public and fellow officers in serious danger.

Fibbing About Qualifications and Firearms Fibs

Du falsely claimed he was qualified to drive an area car — a high-performance police vehicle reserved for trained drivers. In reality, he only held basic driver status, which forbade blue lights and speeding. On top of that, he lied about having served in the Met’s firearms command, a completely untrue claim.

Chief Superintendent Slams Du’s Conduct

“Chief Inspector Du’s actions fell far below the standard people rightly expect from Met officers,” said Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, lead for Central North policing. “Londoners need to be able to trust that officers are qualified to carry out their roles safely and in accordance with training. Leaders in the Met must uphold the highest standards and lead by example.”

Du’s behaviour breached police standards on honesty, integrity, orders, and discreditable conduct. It was deemed gross misconduct, leading to his immediate dismissal.

Out of a Job and Barred for Life

Following the sacking, Du will be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list — effectively banning him from working for any police or related organisations in the future.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

HIT AND RUN Horror Crash in Coventry: Pedestrian Left Fighting for Life

UK News

DOG LEFT AT CRIME SCENE Dog Left Behind in Bizarre Car Theft Escape in Whittlesey

UK News

BIG SMASH M25 Shut Both Ways in Essex After Big Lorry Smash

UK News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA West Midlands Police Hunt Fraudster Caught on Camera in Coventry

UK News

MASS ARRESTS Multiple Arrests Across Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

Man Charged with Rape Set to Face Court in Leominster

UK News

Dinghy Mystery Solved in Plymouth

UK News

SHUTDOWN M25 Chaos Two Lorries Smash Near Brentwood, Power Lines Down

Breaking News

KNIFE ATTACK Teen Stabbed Near Desmond Street in Shocking Evening Attack

UK News

CUT OFF Two Jailed Over ‘Charlie’ Drug Line Running Crack and Heroin

National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Murder of Suhail Choudry

UK News

Three Men Charged Over Murder of Suhail Choudry

UK News

GRUESOME MURDER Jailed Killer and Rapist Mohammed Fethaullah Dies Behind Bars

UK News

Jailed Killer and Rapist Mohammed Fethaullah Dies Behind Bars

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Canterbury Dealer Banged Up for Over Two Years After Cocaine Haul

UK News

Canterbury Dealer Banged Up for Over Two Years After Cocaine Haul

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TRAGIC END Lorry Driver Dies in Horrific Cab Fire Linked to LPG Cooker

UK News

Lorry Driver Dies in Horrific Cab Fire Linked to LPG Cooker

UK News

MAJOR LEAK Major Water Leak Floods Caledonian Road, N1 – Avoid the Area Now

UK News

Major Water Leak Floods Caledonian Road, N1 – Avoid the Area Now

UK News

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MAJOR RESPONCE Blast of Water Burst Main Floods Busy Islington Road in London

UK News

Blast of Water Burst Main Floods Busy Islington Road in London

UK News

RED TAPE Illegal Immigrant Caught in Runcorn Freed Due to Home Office Chaos

UK News

Illegal Immigrant Caught in Runcorn Freed Due to Home Office Chaos

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

STARMERS OUT OF CONTROL Keir Starmer’s Power Grab: Streaming Giants Fall Under OFCOM Rules

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Keir Starmer’s Power Grab: Streaming Giants Fall Under OFCOM Rules

UK News
Watch Live