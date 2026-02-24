Met Chief Inspector fired for reckless police driving and lying about his credentials.

Speeding Without a Licence to Thrill

Chief Inspector Andrew Du, working at Central North Command Unit, has been sacked after a disciplinary hearing on 23 February proved he repeatedly drove marked police cars at breakneck speeds without the proper training or authorisation.

Du even switched on blue lights and sirens unlawfully, putting the public and fellow officers in serious danger.

Fibbing About Qualifications and Firearms Fibs

Du falsely claimed he was qualified to drive an area car — a high-performance police vehicle reserved for trained drivers. In reality, he only held basic driver status, which forbade blue lights and speeding. On top of that, he lied about having served in the Met’s firearms command, a completely untrue claim.

Chief Superintendent Slams Du’s Conduct

“Chief Inspector Du’s actions fell far below the standard people rightly expect from Met officers,” said Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, lead for Central North policing. “Londoners need to be able to trust that officers are qualified to carry out their roles safely and in accordance with training. Leaders in the Met must uphold the highest standards and lead by example.”

Du’s behaviour breached police standards on honesty, integrity, orders, and discreditable conduct. It was deemed gross misconduct, leading to his immediate dismissal.

Out of a Job and Barred for Life

Following the sacking, Du will be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list — effectively banning him from working for any police or related organisations in the future.