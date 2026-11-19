A man has been taken to safety after an emergency incident on the railway at Totton caused significant disruption to train services between Southampton and the New Forest.

British Transport Police were called to the line near Totton at 7.07pm on Wednesday 18 November following concerns for a man’s welfare.

Police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews attended the scene, with emergency vehicles seen near the railway.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.07pm yesterday (18 November) to an area of the line in Totton to reports for the concern for welfare of a man. Officers and other emergency services attended and a man was located and taken to a place of safety.”

Rail services disrupted between Southampton and Brockenhurst

The emergency response led to disruption on the railway between Southampton Central and Brockenhurst.

South Western Railway subsequently confirmed that all lines had reopened, although passengers were warned that services could still be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to an hour while the timetable recovered.

A spokesperson for the operator said: “Following the police dealing with an incident near the railway between Southampton Central and Brockenhurst all lines have now reopened.”

They added: “Train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.”

Police have not released further details about the man’s circumstances. The information provided does not indicate that anyone was injured or arrested.