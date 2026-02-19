Tragedy at Chinese Restaurant: 11-Year-Old Girl and 45-Year-Old Man Dead After Fire

A devastating fire ripped through a Chinese restaurant in Grimoldby, Lincolnshire, yesterday morning, killing an 11-year-old schoolgirl and a 45-year-old man. Five others, including two children, were rushed to the hospital.

Five Hospitalised, Woman in Serious Condition

Among the injured, a woman in her 30s remains in critical condition.

Two men in their 40s and two children under 10 have been discharged.

Emergency services responded to the blaze around 6:10 AM.

Fire Caused by Air Fryer, Says Fire Brigade

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was accidental, sparked by an air fryer catching nearby items alight. Chief Fire Officer Mark Baxter expressed his condolences.

“Upon arrival, crews faced a well-developed fire that tragically claimed two lives, left another critical, and injured several others. Our thoughts are with the families and tightly knit community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Police Prepare Report for Coroner

Police are compiling a report for the coroner as investigations continue. The fire underscores hazards associated with kitchen appliances, with the air fryer identified as the cause after detailed probes alongside the fire investigation dog unit.

This catastrophe has rocked the Lincolnshire community, leaving them mourning the loss of two innocent lives and hoping for the recovery of those injured.