Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Tragedy at Chinese Restaurant: 11-Year-Old Girl and 45-Year-Old Man Dead After Fire

  A devastating fire ripped through a Chinese restaurant in Grimoldby, Lincolnshire, yesterday morning, killing...

Published: 7:26 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 7:26 pm February 19, 2026

 

A devastating fire ripped through a Chinese restaurant in Grimoldby, Lincolnshire, yesterday morning, killing an 11-year-old schoolgirl and a 45-year-old man. Five others, including two children, were rushed to the hospital.

Five Hospitalised, Woman in Serious Condition

  • Among the injured, a woman in her 30s remains in critical condition.
  • Two men in their 40s and two children under 10 have been discharged.
  • Emergency services responded to the blaze around 6:10 AM.

Fire Caused by Air Fryer, Says Fire Brigade

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was accidental, sparked by an air fryer catching nearby items alight. Chief Fire Officer Mark Baxter expressed his condolences.

“Upon arrival, crews faced a well-developed fire that tragically claimed two lives, left another critical, and injured several others. Our thoughts are with the families and tightly knit community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Police Prepare Report for Coroner

Police are compiling a report for the coroner as investigations continue. The fire underscores hazards associated with kitchen appliances, with the air fryer identified as the cause after detailed probes alongside the fire investigation dog unit.

This catastrophe has rocked the Lincolnshire community, leaving them mourning the loss of two innocent lives and hoping for the recovery of those injured.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SICK SECRET Church Volunteer Groomed Teen with 8,000 Inappropriate Messages

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Monster Jailed for 21 Years Over Dementia Patient Rapes

UK News

BANNED FOR LIFE Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

UK News

BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

UK News

PINT POT Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

UK News

FATAL CRASH 94-Year-Old Woman to Face Sentence for Fatal Stourbridge Crash

UK News

TOY RECALL Alarm as Aldi Recalls Toys Contaminated with Asbestos – Parents Told to Wear Gloves and Masks

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Mum, 47, Dies Days After Being Found Injured – Man, 50, Charged with Murder

UK News

OFFICER INJURED Teen Busted After Cop Hurt in Birmingham E-Scooter Smash

UK News

CHICKEN RUN Chicken Heist Boss Jailed in £500k Stolen Goods Racket

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URGENT APPEAL Missing Shrewsbury Man Vanishes Since December

UK News

Missing Shrewsbury Man Vanishes Since December

UK News

SEVERE DELAYS M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News

M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News

PRIOSN GAS SCANDAL Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Man ‘Date Rapes’ Himself in Bizarre Pewsey Car Park Incident

UK News

Man ‘Date Rapes’ Himself in Bizarre Pewsey Car Park Incident

UK News

HORROR STABBING Teen, 18, Stabbed to Death in Peckham – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

UK News

Teen, 18, Stabbed to Death in Peckham – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

CALLS TO QUIT Sir Keir Starmer Faces Mass Resignation Calls Over Scandalous Appointments

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Sir Keir Starmer Faces Mass Resignation Calls Over Scandalous Appointments

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

COACH SEX ATTACK Teen Charged After Shocking Coach Assault at M6 Services

UK News

Teen Charged After Shocking Coach Assault at M6 Services

UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Teen Murdered in Peckham: Police Race to Catch Killers

London, UK News

Teen Murdered in Peckham: Police Race to Catch Killers

London, UK News

FIVE ARRESTED Attempted Murder Shocker Near Bristol Airport

Breaking News

Attempted Murder Shocker Near Bristol Airport

Breaking News
Watch Live