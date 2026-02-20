Heartbreaking Discovery at Little Eden Holiday Park

Police found 17-year-old Ethan Slater and 15-year-old Cherish Bean dead in a rental property at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington. The teens, reportedly a couple, were holidaying there during half-term when tragedy struck on Wednesday.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with their deaths on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. Officers are investigating the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning as a cause.

Tributes Pour In for ‘Beautiful’ Young Couple

The community is mourning the loss of Ethan and Cherish, with fundraising efforts underway to give Ethan a respectful send-off.

“It is with unimaginable heartbreak that I write this. Our son Ethan tragically and unexpectedly passed away at just 17 years old, alongside his beautiful girlfriend. No parent should ever have to write these words,” said a tribute. “He had his whole life ahead of him — he’ll never pass his driving test or celebrate his 18th birthday.”

Tributes to Cherish described her as “my girl, my world, my love, my everything,” with friends recalling her big dreams and bright future.

Police Investigation Continues Amid Calls for Privacy

Chief Superintendent Matt Peach of Northbank Division urged the public to respect the families’ privacy during this difficult time. An investigation is ongoing alongside Humberside Fire & Rescue, the Health and Safety Executive, and East Riding of Yorkshire Council to uncover the full circumstances.

“Emergency services were on site immediately, but sadly the two teenagers were pronounced deceased inside the property. This is heartbreaking for their families who have our full support,” he said. “We are exploring all possibilities, including carbon monoxide poisoning. A cordon remains in place while enquiries continue and police presence will remain high in the local area.”

Community in Shock

The shocking deaths have rattled the local community and stirred an outpouring of grief and sympathy across social media. Police continue to take care of other residents at the holiday park to ensure everyone’s safety.